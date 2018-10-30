Pool Cover Manufacturer, LOOP-LOC, Discusses 6 Reasons Why LOOP-LOC Safety Pool Covers Stand Apart from the Rest

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- When you're trying to decide the best pool cover for your biggest backyard investment, you don't want to settle. You want to invest in the best cover money can buy, not only to keep your pool in great shape, but to keep your family safe too. Are you confident that any pool cover could do the job right? You may think so, but pool cover manufacturer, LOOP-LOC, knows that not all covers are created equal. To let you know why, they've compiled 6 reasons LOOP-LOC covers stand apart from the rest.

Elephant-proof strength: LOOP-LOC covers have been proven to support the weight of Bubbles the elephant, so you know you're benefiting from LOOP-LOC grade strength when you put your cover on. You'll feel content letting children and pets play in the backyard without worrying about the quality of your pool cover and its ability to keep your family safe. Lightweight construction: LOOP-LOC covers are designed to be lightweight and easier to apply to your pool than our competitors', saving you the hassle of lugging a heavy cover off your pool in the spring. You'll love the simplicity of putting on and taking off a LOOP-LOC cover, so there's no hindrance to restarting the swimming season come spring! The colors: LOOP-LOC covers come in various different colors to blend beautifully with your backyard decor, including classic green, along with sapphire blue, grey, and tan. Instead of an ugly eyesore of a cover, your LOOP-LOC cover will be simply a new addition to your personal paradise. Durability: LOOP-LOC covers come with a 15 year prorated warranty, speaking volumes to their durability. They are considered so safe by the industry that you could even potentially reduce your liability insurance. Does any old pool cover do that? Customized to you: each LOOP-LOC cover is designed for your pool's shape so you're getting a cover made to fit your pool like a glove. With patented treatments to cover gaps and other obstructions, your whole pool is sure to be covered by the same LOOP-LOC strength at every edge, nook, and corner. Quality materials: you can have confidence that your LOOP-LOC cover is made of the best materials on the market, from high-strength stainless steel and black yarn to polyester bonded thread and non-corrosive aluminum. There will be no worries about staining, sudden rips, or broken pieces, considering the material effort put into your cover's parts.

There are so many reasons to invest in a LOOP-LOC safety pool cover for you and your family, and these have only just touched the myriad of great things to say about LOOP-LOC covers. Head to your local LOOP-LOC dealer today to have your pool protected with LOOP-LOC strength before the first blizzard blows in.

About LOOP-LOC: There's only one company known for manufacturing safety pool covers strong and tough enough to support an elephant: the legendary LOOP-LOC. LOOP-LOC is a global leader in the pool industry with a 200,000-square-foot headquarters in Hauppauge, New York, and 300 employees. Through its network of dealers, the company has sold safety swimming pool covers on every continent on earth except Antarctica. LOOP-LOC now also manufactures a line of luxury in-ground pool liners—with more exclusive designer patterns than any other company—as well as the BABY-LOC removable fencing, a convenient, cost-effective additional layer of protection to help deter toddlers from gaining access to a swimming pool.

