Pool Cover Manufacturer, LOOP-LOC, Discusses Winterizing Your Inground Swimming Pool and Why You Should Hire a Pool Professional to Get the Job Done

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Keep putting off closing your inground swimming pool? Just can't seem to get everything together, along with your motivation, to take the initiative and finally winterize it for the off-season? Afraid it's going to stay open past Halloween? Well, it's time to take a stand and face your open pool, either by taking the steps to close it up yourself, or by calling someone else to do it.

Pool cover manufacturer, LOOP-LOC, understands that finding the energy to close your pool amidst your long work week and the cooler weather is rough. Knowing this, LOOP-LOC wants you to consider another option, other than dragging yourself away from your warm blankets and post-work relaxation: hiring a pool professional.

You know that your pool needs to be closed for the winter, especially if you're living in a climate with sudden winter freezes starting as early as mid-October. Being aware of the kind of damage a freeze can wreak on your pool (hint: a lot) is a key motivating factor to winterize your pool. Any pool professional will tell you that freeze damage is expensive and invasive to repair, especially if you have an inground pool with underground pipes. If those pipes burst, your beautiful backyard will need to be dug up and re-landscaped completely come the spring, a project that may even leak into your precious swimming season.

Whether you don't have the time or the motivation, you don't need an excuse to turn to a pool professional when it comes to closing time. They are experienced and have worked with numerous pools of varying shapes and sizes – yours is likely nothing new for them. If your pool is irregularly shaped, it may be a constant seasonal challenge for you to close. Pool professionals will handle the challenge smoothly, covering your irregular pool with the same care and security as any other inground pool shape.

Another advantage of hiring pool professionals, besides getting the job done right, is the added benefit of having keen eyes look over your pool before you close it. Professionals will let you know if you should expect any upcoming mechanical repairs, and better yet, spot any tears or corrosion before you might realize they're there. Having them scope out your pool and close it for the season gives you peace of mind knowing your pool is in good shape for the winter months.

If the people closing your pool are trusted professionals, it can bring you ease instead of worrying all winter long. Hiring pool professionals will assure that your pool cover is secure and the water underneath is in good shape. Make the phone call today so you can sit back and leave the pool closing to the pros.

About LOOP-LOC: There's only one company known for manufacturing safety pool covers strong and tough enough to support an elephant: the legendary LOOP-LOC. LOOP-LOC is a global leader in the pool industry with a 200,000-square-foot headquarters in Hauppauge, New York, and 300 employees. Through its network of dealers, the company has sold safety swimming pool covers on every continent on earth except Antarctica. LOOP-LOC now also manufactures a line of luxury in-ground pool liners—with more exclusive designer patterns than any other company—as well as the BABY-LOC removable fencing, a convenient, cost-effective additional layer of protection to help deter toddlers from gaining access to a swimming pool.

