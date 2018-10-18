Pool Cover Manufacturer, LOOP-LOC, Provides 6 Pool Closing Tips for New Pool Owners

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Are you new to this whole pool owner thing? Whether you just bought a house with a pool or your backyard has plans to be ripped up for a new one, you have a lot to learn about the responsibilities that come with pool ownership. One of your most important roles as a pool owner is protecting your pool from damage. A pool is an investment and you should be keen to maintain that investment for a long time. Knowing this, one of the most important things you need to know is how to properly close a pool for the off-season in order to minimize pool wear or damage and maximize your ease-of-mind. Pool cover manufacturer, LOOP-LOC, shares 6 smart pool closing tips for new pool owners below.

Completely clean out debris. Check every nook and cranny of your pool, from the liner to the filter to the surface, to ensure that every piece of branch, leaf, or other outdoor debris has found its way out of your water. Starting off closing maintenance with a good skimming and vacuum will make the closing and opening processes easier, while keeping your pool parts free of any damage from extraneous debris throughout the colder months. Properly balance the pool water. Even though swimming season is over, it doesn't mean you can let your pool water just be. Properly balancing the alkalinity, chlorine levels, and pH before closing your pool for the season will keep your water clean, discouraging algae growth and corrosion. Check pool levels at least once a month to make sure they are consistent so you can open up to a bright blue pool in the springtime. Put everything away. With winterization comes a total yard clean up. Remove any outdoor pool accessories from the area and pack them up safe before fall storms get the best of your favorite pool floaties. Neatly fold your inflatable objects into storage, along with the pool ladder (if you have one), skimmer, and other pool toys, such as rings or rubber duckies. Check your poolside loungers and tables as well, to insure that they won't blow away in high winds and potentially cause damage to your cover or pool. Don't be too eager. If the weather in your area is still in the 70's, even in mid-October, don't rush to close your pool just yet. Doing so will encourage algae growth under the cover, where the water will certainly heat up and cause you a headache later. Wait until there's a steady forecast below the mid-60's before you put that cover on. Cover your edges. When you're applying your winter cover, double and triple check that your edges are fully covered. Making sure they are properly secured will save you from finding debris in your pool when you re-open. This will give you some serenity when there's a strong fall storm or winter blizzard, since you know your pool is safe from the outside forces. If you're unconfident, seek out a professional. If you are not 100% sure that you can adequately cover your pool for the off-season, hire a professional to close your pool instead. You'll be able to see how it's done and learn for the next year, while knowing that this off-season your pool is tightly covered and secure.

Owning a pool is exciting and fun for the whole family, but first and foremost it's a responsibility to uphold. Seeing that your pool is properly closed for the winter is an important part of owning a pool and investing in its longevity. Follow these tips to see a successful winter through, and before you know it spring will be here and you'll be jumping back into that sparkling water.

About LOOP-LOC: There's only one company known for manufacturing safety pool covers strong and tough enough to support an elephant: the legendary LOOP-LOC. LOOP-LOC is a global leader in the pool industry with a 200,000-square-foot headquarters in Hauppauge, New York, and 300 employees. Through its network of dealers, the company has sold safety swimming pool covers on every continent on earth except Antarctica. LOOP-LOC now also manufactures a line of luxury in-ground pool liners—with more exclusive designer patterns than any other company—as well as the BABY-LOC removable fencing, a convenient, cost-effective additional layer of protection to help deter toddlers from gaining access to a swimming pool.

