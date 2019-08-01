Pool Covers Manufacturer, LOOP-LOC, Discusses Four Ways to Ensure Safety in the Pool This Summer

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Summer is in full swing and swimmers of all ages are spending the warm sunny days swimming and relaxing by the pool. But before diving in, make sure to familiarize yourself with these four ways to ensure safety in the pool this summer, provided by the leading pool covers manufacturer, LOOP-LOC. Check them out below:

Always swim with a buddy. Whether you're spending the day by the pool with the entire family or just taking a quick dip to relax after a long day, you should never swim alone. Even the most experienced swimmers can run into problems in the water, whether it be from general exhaustion or just a small leg cramp. Swimming with a buddy or having someone on the side watching out for you ensures that help is close by if you get into trouble.

Take regular breaks. Swimming, or even floating around on a tube, can become exhausting very quickly. With the hot sun beating down on you, it's important that you take regular breaks throughout the day. Taking time away from the sun to have a small snack, drink some water, or reapply sunscreen, will provide you with the energy you need to continue your summer day.

Establish pool rules. Before your friends and family enter the pool area, safety rules should be established. These rules can include no running by the pool, no food or drinks in the pool, no jumping in the shallow end, and no children in or near the pool without adult supervision. This will limit any unnecessary accidents and ensure a fun, swimming filled day.

Add an extra layer of protection. All pool owners cannot be available to keep their eyes out at all times, and unwanted visitors tend to stroll into pool areas unnoticed. Installing pool alarms to notify owners of entry into the area will add an extra layer of protection to your backyard oasis. A removable pool fence will be sure to eliminate any accidental pool entries and keep your friends and family safe at all times.

When planning your next swimming filled summer day, keep these safety tips in mind to ensure your friends and family remain safe all season long.

About LOOP-LOC: There's only one company known for manufacturing safety pool covers strong and tough enough to support an elephant: the legendary LOOP-LOC. LOOP-LOC is a global leader in the pool industry with a 200,000-square-foot headquarters in Hauppauge, New York, and 300 employees. Through its network of dealers, the company has sold safety swimming pool covers on every continent on Earth except Antarctica. LOOP-LOC now also manufactures a line of luxury in-ground pool liners—with more exclusive designer patterns than any other company—as well as the BABY-LOC removable fencing, a convenient, cost-effective additional layer of protection to help deter toddlers from gaining access to a swimming pool.

