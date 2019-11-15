Pool Covers Manufacturer, LOOP-LOC, Shares 4 Tips for Winterizing Your Pool

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Winterizing your pool is an extremely important step in pool maintenance. Properly preparing your pool for winter protects your investment and ensures your pool will be ready to enjoy again next season. Pool covers manufacturer, LOOP-LOC, shares four tips for winterizing your pool.

Ensure the correct pool chemistry. When preparing to close your pool for the winter, it's important that the pool chemistry is balanced. Use a test kit the week you plan on closing your pool to measure chemical levels.

Remove and store equipment when possible. Any removable equipment, like diving boards, or ladders, should be removed and stored indoors when possible. This protects the equipment from freezing temperatures that could damage equipment. If equipment cannot be removed, try to keep it dry and keep an eye on it throughout the winter.

Cover your pool. Pool covers are essential for keeping your pool clean and secure for the winter. Find a cover that is made from the highest quality materials and that exceed ASTM standards. A secure pool cover will keep debris out of your pool as well as keep it safe. Be sure to refer to your cover care and maintenance instructions to get the best result from your safety pool cover.

Consult your swimming pool professional. If there are any care steps that you are uncertain about, don't leave anything to chance. Swimming pool professionals are here to help and will guide you in the right direction if you come across any issues, have any questions, or face any unique circumstances. If need be, a professional can come to your home and winterize the pool for you.

Taking the steps to properly winterize your pool makes it easy to enjoy it again season after season.

About LOOP-LOC

There's only one company known for manufacturing safety pool covers strong and tough enough to support an elephant: the legendary LOOP-LOC. LOOP-LOC is a global leader in the pool industry with a 200,000-square-foot headquarters in Hauppauge, New York, and 300 employees. Through its network of dealers, the company has sold safety swimming pool covers on every continent on earth except Antarctica. LOOP-LOC now also manufactures a line of luxury in-ground pool liners—with more exclusive designer patterns than any other company—as well as the BABY-LOC removable fencing, a convenient, cost-effective additional layer of protection to help deter toddlers from gaining access to a swimming pool.

SOURCE LOOP-LOC

Related Links

https://www.looploc.com

