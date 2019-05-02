Pool Covers Manufacturer, LOOP-LOC, Shares 5 Ways to Stay Safe in the Water

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- May has officially arrived and brought warmer weather and a need for water safety with it. Since May is National Water Safety Month, it is only appropriate to review some water safety tips to kick off the month. Dive in carefully, as LOOP-LOC, manufacturer of pool covers , uncovers how to keep you and your family safe this swimming season by sharing 5 ways to stay safe in the water.

Always swim with a buddy. Anytime you or a loved one decides it's time for a dip in the pool, make sure they are not alone. Pool related accidents can happen in the blink of an eye to anyone, which is why it is better to be safe and always have a swim buddy nearby. That way, you can swim freely knowing someone is there keeping an eye out, on the off chance an accident occurs. Become CPR certified. As a pool owner, it doesn't seem too farfetched to become CPR certified. In fact, pool owners should consider doing this before pool season starts. Beginning CPR on someone in need right away could make a world of difference in the lives of friends and family. Don't leave children unattended. Never leave children alone in the pool. They should be supervised the entire time they are swimming. Whether that be by a lifeguard or an adult is at the discretion of the parents and pool owner. Also remember, that other children (even slightly older children) should not be left to monitor each other. While they may be strong swimmers, they may not be the best person to handle a water-related emergency. You'll want someone strong enough to assist swimmers in need who can also keep a cool head under water. Be in the know. One of the best ways to avoid water-related accidents is to learn how to swim. Beginner and novice swimmers should consider taking swim lessons to strengthen those swimming skills. This will help them become more comfortable in the water and less likely to have an accident. Swim in style. No, we're not talking about your swimsuit. Be sure that swimmers are wearing the necessary safety gear anytime they dip a toe in the pool. Whether that means a life vest or a pair of arm floats to help keep their head above water.

Swimming is the quintessential summer activity and can be enjoyed by all. Be sure to keep your water-friendly quests safe this summer with these tips.

ABOUT LOOP-LOC: There's only one company known for manufacturing safety pool covers strong and tough enough to support an elephant: the legendary LOOP-LOC . LOOP-LOC is a global leader in the pool industry with a 200,000-square-foot headquarters in Hauppauge, New York, and 300 employees. Through its network of dealers, the company has sold safety swimming pool covers on every continent on Earth except Antarctica. LOOP-LOC now also manufactures a line of luxury in-ground pool liners—with more exclusive designer patterns than any other company—as well as the BABY-LOC removable fencing, a convenient, cost-effective additional layer of protection to help deter toddlers from gaining access to a swimming pool.

