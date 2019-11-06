HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It is just as important to care for your pool during the off-season as it is when the pool is in use. Proper off-season maintenance can make re-opening your pool next season much quicker and easier, as well as extend the long-term lifespan of your pool for your family and friends to enjoy for years to come.

Pool covers manufacturer, LOOP-LOC, shares tips for cleaning your pool during the off-season.

Keep your cover clean. Throughout the off-season, be sure to keep your cover clean. Clear it of leaves, sticks, and other debris whenever you notice them accumulate. This will prevent damage to your cover as well as prevent buildup caused by dirt and debris. Also make sure to remove excess water from the cover, especially if you live in an area where temperatures can dip below freezing overnight.

Keep equipment clean and dry. Periodically check that the pool pump, heater, and any pipes are clean, clear, and most importantly, dry. It's important that these pieces stay clean to function properly but failing to keep them dry may cause permanent damage. When temperatures drop below freezing and there is water accumulation on them, it can crack and ruin your equipment. Whenever possible, remove equipment pieces and store indoors.

Clean pool surfaces. Keeping pool walls, floors, and other surfaces clean is important. Taking the time to skim, brush, and vacuum your pool even when not in use will save you time in clearing debris when it is time to open the pool next season.

In addition to keeping your pool clean, be sure to periodically check the water level, cover tension, chemical balance. Keeping an eye on these things will make a positive impact when opening your pool next season, as well as help your family and friends safe. Performing basic maintenance will ensure that you can enjoy your pool for season after season.

About LOOP-LOC

There's only one company known for manufacturing safety pool covers strong and tough enough to support an elephant: the legendary LOOP-LOC inground pool covers manufacturer. LOOP-LOC is a global leader in the pool industry with a 200,000-square-foot headquarters in Hauppauge, New York, and 300 employees. Through its network of dealers, the company has sold safety swimming pool covers on every continent on earth except Antarctica. LOOP-LOC now also manufactures a line of luxury in-ground pool liners—with more exclusive designer patterns than any other company—as well as the BABY-LOC removable fencing, a convenient, cost-effective additional layer of protection to help deter toddlers from gaining access to a swimming pool.

SOURCE LOOP-LOC

