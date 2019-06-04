HAUPPAUGE, N.Y, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pool season has officially begun, and that means one thing: Father's Day is coming. It's important that we treat dad to a special day since more often than not he is the one maintaining the pool for the entire season. Allow him to sit back, relax, and receive the well-earned pool-praise he deserves. Pool covers supplier, LOOP-LOC, discusses how to enjoy your pool with the entire family this Father's Day.

Enjoy an afternoon of swimming and grilling. Nothing says Father's Day more than an afternoon spent grilling delicious food, swimming, or listening to dad jokes. Be sure to grab your family and set yourselves up poolside for an ultimate day of family bonding. It's all about fun and games. Father's Day should be spent having fun and participating in games. However, not just any games will do for dear old dad. Make sure to find the best pool games available. A fun pool game (pool basketball or volleyball are fun and easy to organize) is a sure way to get the entire family involved and make memories that you'll be able to look back on during the dreary winter. Host a pool party for the dads in your life. Excuses for a party aren't needed on Father's Day! Invite over all the father figures in your life (family and friends included) and make a celebration of it. Allow the dads to sit back and enjoy their day while their families fawn over them poolside. Not only will dad feel like a king, but everyone else can enjoy good vibes and company too! Gift dad with a new pool liner or cover. While pool accessories may not be dad's idea of a good time, he will appreciate a gift to make the pool shine a little brighter. Skip the pool floats and surprise him with a luxurious, paradise inducing pool liner or a new safety pool cover. A beautiful, safe pool makes for one happy Dad.

As we look to celebrate fathers everywhere this Father's Day, remember to incorporate poolside fun into his day of relaxation. Not only will the memories be cherished, but he'll also appreciate everyone fawning over the shimmering pool he maintains daily.

ABOUT LOOP-LOC: There's only one company known for manufacturing safety pool covers strong and tough enough to support an elephant: the legendary LOOP-LOC. LOOP-LOC pool cover manufacturer is a global leader in the pool industry with a 200,000-square-foot headquarters in Hauppauge, New York, and 300 employees. Through its network of dealers, the company has sold safety swimming pool covers on every continent on Earth except Antarctica. LOOP-LOC now also manufactures a line of luxury in-ground pool liners—with more exclusive designer patterns than any other company—as well as the BABY-LOC removable fencing, a convenient, cost-effective additional layer of protection to help deter toddlers from gaining access to a swimming pool.

