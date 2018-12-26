Pool Fence Company, LOOP-LOC, Discusses Three Reasons to Begin Installing Your New Pool This Winter

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Dec. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- It's the middle of winter, you're all comfy on your couch, wrapped up in blankets and sipping on a mug of hot chocolate, and you're thinking about…pool installation?

While this scenario might be rare for many people, it's something that any prospective pool owner should consider. Winter is a long and dark season for many people, but it can be a season well-spent if you decide to install a pool. Pool fence company, LOOP-LOC, has compiled three reasons to begin installing your new pool this winter. Check them out below.

Lower costs of labor and parts: Since winter is an off-season for the pool industry, there will be a lot of availability for pool builders. This drop in demand and increase in supply leads to a lower total price in labor for the people building your pool. Also, the actual pool parts will also be cheaper without the spring price surge before the big summer season. Prospective pool owners could be looking at thousands of dollars in savings by building their pool in the winter, even if the actual project takes longer to complete when paired with unpredictable winter weather. The project will be their focus: Since there is a lack of pool installations in the wintertime, you'll know that your pool is the company's top priority. Workers aren't rushing from project to project, plus, unexpected weather forces breaks. Though it may seem like a downside for the project to take a while, it ends up being a positive; you're not going to be able to use your pool until late spring anyway, so who cares how much of the winter and early spring it takes up? You can be confident that your pool is quality work with the amount of time put into its fruition, then enjoy it to the fullest come summertime. Time for finishing touches: There's no season rush when you build your pool in the wintertime, so when the spring comes, you can focus on curating the rest of your beloved outdoor space. Landscaping, paving, and furniture investments can be made after the project is completed, and finished well before the first summer day. You'll be able to enjoy a full swimming season in your pool and new outdoor living space, free of construction and worries about inviting guests over to an incomplete backyard.

Installing a pool in the wintertime may have its downsides, but for many, the pros above outweigh any cons. If you're interested in knowing if you can install your pool this winter, visit your local pool store to find out if it's a possibility.

