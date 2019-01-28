Pool Fence Manufacturer, LOOP-LOC, Discusses 4 Benefits of a Pool Enclosure

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Installing a removable pool fence can do a lot of great things for your pool. Pool fence manufacturer, LOOP-LOC, knows the 4 most significant benefits of putting up a pool enclosure. Read on to learn how a pool fence can help you as a pool owner.

Double layered pool protection: Investing in a pool fence gives your pool a real physical barrier between any curious kids or animals, bolstering your pool's safety alongside your pool cover. While having a cover on your pool is great, its best to add the physical enclosure to keep any unwanted visitors from stepping onto the cover, intentionally or not. Reduce chances of incidents: We've all seen a video of some cute wild animal making their way into someone's backyard, from baby bears to deer. These sightings, alongside typical rowdy kid behavior, are reason enough to install a pool enclosure. You don't want any cute baby bears finding their way into your pool, much less any human child. A pool fence will prevent most incidents related to people and animals falling into the pool water, giving you peace of mind day and night. Easy and affordable installation: Pricing for pool enclosures can vary depending on factors such as size of the pool and type of fencing but adding an extra layer of protection and having peace of mind is priceless. Not to mention, mesh fences are simple to put up and take down for whenever you have young ones around. Blends with any backyard decor: No need to worry about obstructing the view of your backyard oasis. Pool fences with a neutral black mesh allow you to see right through to your pool. Whatever the shape or size of your pool, you can find a fence that fits your style and needs.

Give your pool an additional layer of protection by installing a pool enclosure; you'll love the convenience and worry-free nights that come with one.

About LOOP-LOC: There's only one company known for manufacturing safety pool covers strong and tough enough to support an elephant: the legendary LOOP-LOC. LOOP-LOC removable pool fence manufacturer is a global leader in the pool industry with a 200,000-square-foot headquarters in Hauppauge, New York, and 300 employees. Through its network of dealers, the company has sold safety swimming pool covers on every continent on earth except Antarctica. LOOP-LOC now also manufactures a line of luxury in-ground pool liners—with more exclusive designer patterns than any other company—as well as the BABY-LOC removable fencing, a convenient, cost-effective additional layer of protection to help deter toddlers from gaining access to a swimming pool.

