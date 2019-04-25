HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pool preparation is more than just removing the cover and diving in. The hard work really starts once the cover is removed. Proper pool maintenance takes time and is necessary for all the fun summer activities to take place. Pool fence manufacturer, LOOP-LOC, discusses how to prep your pool area for swimming season.

Maintain your pool's water level. One of the first things you'll notice when you open your pool is how much water there is. Chances are, you'll need to top off the water to be at an appropriate level. The best way to do this is by taking a hose and filling up the pool to the proper level. This will have to happen periodically throughout the summer. The more usage your pool gets, the more often you'll have to top off the water. Also note, that when you close your pool at the end of the swimming season, the water should not be drained from the pool. Draining the water entirely may cause lifting and result in the pool needing to be replaced. There is nothing ideal about swimming in an unclean pool. Dirt, leaves, twigs, and bugs will all land in your pool. From the time the pool is opened to the time it is closed, you will need to constantly skim and vacuum it. Skim the items found on the surface of your pool. The sooner you get to these items, the less work the vacuum will have to do. Pool vacuums typically can't pick up larger items, so you'll also want to skim those whether they are on the surface of sunken to the bottom of the pool. After you have fully skimmed your pool, you can begin to vacuum it. This way, you'll be able to remove dirt and debris from the depths of your pool. Don't forget to scrub the edges of your pool as well. Those are areas where bacteria may build up and could cause an infestation. An algae outbreak is a quick way to put a damper on your summer kickoff swim. Balance those pool chemicals. After the colder months, it may take some time getting your pool's chemical levels to the proper place. The quickest way to do this is by taking a sample of your pools water to get professionally tested. Once tested, a professional will be able to tell you exactly what to do to get your pool where it needs to be. A pool's chemical levels change constantly. While an at home kit will provide you with everything you need to test the water, you should still have a professional test it once a month. Make sure your filter is clean. While this may seem redundant, pool filters also need to be cleaned. Be sure that the filter is cleaned before the first use and periodically cleaned throughout the summer. Every filter needs to be cleaned differently, be sure to communicate with a professional if you are unsure how to clean your particular filter. Once the filter is clean, turn it on and watch it work.

Pool maintenance is a constant throughout the summer season. However, by following these tips your pool will be swimmer ready all season long.

About LOOP-LOC: There's only one company known for manufacturing safety pool covers strong and tough enough to support an elephant: the legendary LOOP-LOC. LOOP-LOC is a global leader in the pool industry with a 200,000-square-foot headquarters in Hauppauge, New York, and 300 employees. Through its network of dealers, the company has sold safety swimming pool covers on every continent on earth except Antarctica. LOOP-LOC now also manufactures a line of luxury in-ground pool liners—with more exclusive designer patterns than any other company—as well as the BABY-LOC, LOOP-LOC removable pool fencing, a convenient, cost-effective additional layer of protection to help deter toddlers from gaining access to a swimming pool.

