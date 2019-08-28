HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It's summer and it's barbeque season! We all know what barbeques consist of: burgers, hotdogs, ribs, and maybe some salad if you're feeling healthy that day. However, having guests over and eating by the pool requires a different type of menu. A poolside menu that's versatile, that can be eaten with wet hands, and one that has items that are small and quick to eat should be the goal when cooking up these treats. When having your next pool barbeque, pool fence supplier, LOOP-LOC shares some savory pool snack ideas that will make your guests mouths water !

Frozen Blueberry Yogurt Bites. If you want a healthy option for your next dip in the pool, look no further than some blueberries. Get your favorite yogurt, get some blueberries and dip them into the yogurt. Place the yogurt dipped blueberries onto a tray and place them in the freezer overnight - ideally for a 24 hour period. Once you do that, dump them in a bowl and get ready for some fruit snacking. Antipasto Skewers. For those who want a bit of meat and cheese, crackers could be a great vehicle for it. However, with wet hands, it's not the best option. That's why you put it on skewers! With pepperoni, salami, mozzarella, and anything else you put in your antipasto salad - place that on a skewer and you got the perfect poolside bite. Berry Lemonade Popsicles. Lemonade is a summer staple. So why not have lemonade, with fruits, frozen? It's the best of both worlds. It's very simple: make your favorite lemonade, grab berries (strawberries, blueberries, etc.) and cut them up, and place both within popsicle molds. Freeze overnight and you got yourself a tasty and refreshing summertime treat. BLT Summer Rolls . Wet hands and bread don't mix very well together. That's why when making your next BLT, try a different route and use rice paper. Get rice paper wrappers, your BLT ingredients, and maybe some avocado if you're feeling it, and make a BLT summer roll. Not only will be it be perfect to eat by the pool, but you will feel much less guilty eating a bunch of them as they're fewer calories. Frozen Wine Grapes. For the adults, a perfect poolside summertime treat is when calories are low and alcohol is present. That is why frozen wine grapes are a great idea at your next barbeque. Get your favorite grapes from the supermarket and freeze them. Once you do that, place them in your favorite sangria and marinate them. After all that, you have a boozy and refreshing snack!

So next time when you're hosting by the pool, drop the burgers and try something a little different. By implementing these snacks into your summer repertoire, you're guaranteed to have your guests buzzing and coming back for more the rest of the pool season.

---

About LOOP-LOC: There's only one company known for manufacturing pool covers strong and tough enough to support an elephant: the legendary LOOP-LOC . LOOP-LOC is a global leader in the pool industry with a 200,000-square-foot headquarters in Hauppauge, New York, and 300 employees. Through its network of dealers, the company has sold safety swimming pool covers on every continent on earth except Antarctica. LOOP-LOC now also manufactures a line of luxury in-ground pool liners—with more exclusive designer patterns than any other company—as well as the BABY-LOC removable fencing, a convenient, cost-effective additional layer of protection to help deter toddlers from gaining access to a swimming pool.

