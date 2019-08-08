HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- During the hot Summer months, everyone wants to relax in a beautiful and refreshing pool. Whether you use your pool to entertain guests, enjoy with your family, or take a dip yourself, you want it to look as clean and polished as possible. Pool Liners manufacturer, LOOP-LOC, shares 5 Summer pool cleaning tips to keep your pool in top condition all season long.

Clean Out Your Filter Basket: Your filter is the most decisive factor in keeping your pool clean. It will do most of the work for you, but you must clean out the filter basket regularly for it to do so. If you don't, all the debris will build up, not allowing any more things to pass through. Try to clean your filter basket at least once a week for optimal results. Keep Water at the Right Level: Your pool's water level may be more important than you would think. Water level can affect things such as the pump, and the skimmer door. Low water can cause the pump to be too dry and therefore burn up, but if your pool water is too high, the effectiveness of the skimmer door can be compromised. With all this considered, your pool will not be nearly as clean as you would hope for if the water level isn't right. Try to keep the water at the center level of your pool tile for best performance. Regularly Skim Your Pool: Although this may sound redundant, you need to regularly skim your pool to keep it clean. Depending on the location of your pool, whether it is near trees, and other factors of that sort, may dictate how often you need to skim. However, in the Summer months it is not a bad idea to skim it every day, or every other day. Don't Forget to Scrub: To keep your pool in pristine shape, it is crucial to consistently scrub the sides of your pool. This will help avoid algae build-up, and keep your pool looking in top condition. Scrubbing needs to only be done about once every other week, however it is essential that you set time aside to do it. You will thank yourself later. Consistently Analyze Pool Chemistry: It is important to keep a clean pool, but more importantly a safe pool. By checking the pH level twice, a week during the Summer, you will ensure those entering aren't in harm's way. Keeping the pH between 7.2-7.8 is important but staying on the lower side of this scale is recommended. The higher the pH, the more chlorine you must use. By keeping your pH at a low, and safe level, you will use less chlorine, and still keep your pool at the same cleanliness.

About LOOP-LOC: There's only one company known for manufacturing safety pool covers strong and tough enough to support an elephant: the legendary LOOP-LOC . LOOP-LOC is a global leader in the pool industry with a 200,000-square-foot headquarters in Hauppauge, New York, and 300 employees. Through its network of dealers, the company has sold safety swimming pool covers on every continent on Earth except Antarctica. LOOP-LOC now also manufactures a line of luxury in-ground pool liners—with more exclusive designer patterns than any other company—as well as the BABY-LOC removable fencing, a convenient, cost-effective additional layer of protection to help deter toddlers from gaining access to a swimming pool.

