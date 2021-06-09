Poolwerx Launches Summer Sweepstakes

DALLAS, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Poolwerx, in coordination with their local franchise community, announced today that one lucky client within a Poolwerx service territory will receive free pool service for an entire year.

Win free pool service from Poolwerx In-store scratch-offs with free water tests at Poolwerx retail locations.

Pool homeowners that reside near a Poolwerx retail location or are within a service area can register to win at POOLWERX.COM by submitting their email address and verifying their zip code. In addition to free pool service, participants are also eligible to win weekly prizes like pool party packs that contain essential chemicals like a non-chlorine oxidizer, shock, phosphate remover, and an enzyme clarifier. No purchase is necessary to enter.

"Between the pandemic last year and the tightening supply chain industry-wide, we wanted to remind pool owners that we're always here for all their pool needs in spite of these challenges," said Ruben Avendano, the VP of Marketing at Poolwerx. "That's why we are thrilled to offer this opportunity to a lucky client to have a completely worry-free summer and enjoy their pool all year long."

Poolwerx retail locations are also handing out scratch-offs to clients that bring their pool water samples for a free in-store digital water test. Every scratch-off presents another opportunity for pool owners to win more prizes toward their next Poolwerx visit. Shoppers can win up to $15 off their next purchase or a mystery gift.

"Owning a pool should be fun and affordable. We pride ourselves on providing our clients great, knowledgeable service at the best value. These scratch-offs are a great way to give our shoppers a little something extra," said Avendano. "In conjunction with our first sweepstakes, we're looking forward to a fun-filled summer and we can't wait to find out who the lucky grand-prize winner is."

The grand prize winner will be announced in July. For full terms and conditions or to enter visit https://www.poolwerx.com/summersweepstakes.

ABOUT POOLWERX

Founded in 1992 by CEO and entrepreneur John O'Brien, Poolwerx has grown to become the world's only global pool brand and the largest in the pool service industry, with nearly 600 service vehicles and 160 plus stores.

Poolwerx leaves competitors to tread water thanks to a professional development strategy to convert employees to franchisees, a technology-driven and scalable model and recurring revenue streams.

The brand is now driving explosive franchise growth across the United States, with a five-year development plan to have over 250 stores and over 700 service vans operating in the U.S. by 2025.

