Poop Scoop Guys Giving Free Service to Disabled Seniors

PARAMUS, N.J., Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Poop Scoop Guys is proud to announce the 2022 Thanksgiving "Doo'ing some good" program. This Thanksgiving season Poop Scoop Guys is giving away one free dog poop cleanup to 100 physically disabled persons who own a dog and have difficulty picking up. Poop Scoop Guys is New Jersey's leading dog poop removal company providing weekly, twice weekly, biweekly, and one time cleanup services in Bergen, Passaic, Essex, Morris, Union, Middlesex, Somerset, Monmouth, Ocean, Gloucester, Camden, Burlington, and Mercer counties.

To take advantage of this season's giving back program you can contact the Poop Scoop Guys before December 1, 2022 at 201-241-1321 or fill out the form at PoopScoopGuys.com. For customers who are looking for year-round weekly cleanups at their property the cost of using a poop scoop service is very affordable with each cleanup costing between $11-$25.

The company cautions, "Not picking up dog waste can be dangerous to family members, pets, and the environment. Dog poop can harbor bacteria, viruses, and parasites that can be harmful to humans especially young children and the elderly. It is recommended that dog waste is picked up at least once every 10 days to prevent the spread of illness and environmental contamination in ground water."

"A common misconception is that people who hire dog poop companies are ultra affluent or just lazy, but that is entirely not true. Our customers are normal mom & pops. They are some of the busiest, hardest working, good-hearted, and family oriented people out there who simply don't have time to pick up the dog poop. Our customers are busy working, maintaining households, and raising children which leaves little time to consistently pickup the dog poop day after day after day," says the company.

As for how business is, the Poop Scoop Guys motto is "business is always picking up." For more information on getting a free poop scoop visit this holiday season, contact Poop Scoop Guys at 201-241-1321 or visit PoopScoopGuys.com.

