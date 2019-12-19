Poopshkin and the Christmas Tree

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It's Poopshkin's first Christmas. His playfully boisterous friends have purchased and decorated Christmas Trees in hopes of winning a contest. Before Poopshkin can enter the competition, he must find out what a freshly cut tree is. All of the participants are creatively unique, but there can only be one winner.

Lori, a Santa Monica Firefighter who adopted Poopshkin, shows him what a Christmas Tree is. It's his first Christmas after all. Poopshkin Bakes Christmas Cookies for the Santa Monica Christmas Tree contest.

As the judges are about to announce the results, Freddie reminds them that there is one more tree - Poopshkins. Along the way, Poopshkin learns about loss and his love for family and friends. A little blue shovel helps bury the bad and lift some good delicious Christmas cookies.

Illustrated by Liliya Chagay, the book has 36 pages and 953 words.

Team Poopshkin:

Iraida Henderson emigrated from Russia, where she was an Early Childhood Educator.

Kristina Nokes studied Film Sciences at St. Petersburg State University of Film and Television.

Rob Nokes was Co-Founder and CEO of Sounddogs.com, Inc. from 1996 to 2018.

Poopshkin is a Trademark of Iraida Henderson, Kristina Nokes, and Rob Nokes.

All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

