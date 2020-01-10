Pop Culture Guru from Doc's Sports Service Releases Odds for Coachella Festival 2020

Now Esparza has turned his attention to Coachella , one of the world's most popular music festivals.

"The 2020 lineup for Coachella came out last week, and everyone was talking about it on social media," said Esparza, who has several decades of experience in the betting industry. "I thought it would be fun to create some prop bets about the festival. Fans speculate about the lineup for months in advance, and both weekends are sold out. This is a big cultural event in the United States, and there is a lot of interest in prop odds for entertainment events such as Coachella."

Esparza's Coachella odds are wide-ranging, from actions that could take place on stage from headliners Rage Against the Machine and Travis Scott, to guest stars that could appear on stage, to celebrity attendees.

"Fans debate potential special guests and setlists for months," added Esparza. "I have done extensive research on the history of the festival and on the performing artists in order to set the most accurate odds for Coachella."

The following are Esparza's props for Coachella 2020:

Will Rage Against The Machine Show an Anti-Trump Sign on Stage?

Yes -500

No +300

Will Kylie Jenner Sing on Stage with Travis Scott?

Yes +400

No -700

Will Lil Nas X Bring Out Billy Ray Cyrus?

Yes -200

No +150

Will Any Member of the LA Lakers Attend Coachella?

Yes -140

No +100

Will Any Member of the LA Clippers Attend Coachella?

Yes -140

No +100

Will Odell Beckham Jr Attend Coachella?

Yes -110

No -130

Will Cam Newton Attend Coachella?

Yes -110

No -130



Will Michael Jordan Attend Coachella?

Yes +550

No -1000

Will Carly Rae Jepsen Sing "Call Me Maybe"?

Yes -500

No +300

Will Danny Elfman Play The Simpson Theme?

Yes -120

No -120

Upcoming, Esparza will be compiling odds for pop culture events such as the Oscars, Grammys, the Razzies, WWE Royal Rumble, and the "Top Gun: Maverick" movie.

