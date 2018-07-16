POP Fashion Sponsors and attends 2018 CHIC & INTERTEXTILE

SHANGHAI, Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As the first and largest fashion trend forecasting company in China, POP Fashion was invited to attend CHIC 2018 China International Fashion Fair (Autumn Edition) and INTERTEXTILE Shanghai Apparel Fabrics, which will take place from 27th to 29th September 2018 at the National Exhibition and Convention Centre in Shanghai. POP Fashion will also sponsor the CHIC TALK 2018 and will host 5 lectures unveiling the new trends in fashion and how to embrace the new opportunities in the fashion market.

Over the last 14 years, POP Fashion has worked as an industry booster, providing big data and fashion trends and advice for leading companies from data collection to trend analysis. At CHIC Shanghai, POP Fashion in cooperation with CHIC Talk Shanghai, will share its experience and latest findings for future fashion direction and developments.

27th Sept, 2018

12:30 - 13:15

Topic: Fashion creative industry restructure.

Speaker: Wei ZHANG, Vice President of POP Fashion and cofounder of Design Infinite

Main idea: How to bring resources together, break industry barriers, reduce energy consumption of enterprises, enhance business value, and how innovation ideas can empower industry development and complete industrial upgrading.

16:30 - 17:15

Topic: Interpretation of 1920 FW Trend Themes -– Original, the Infinite Extended Charm

Speaker: Peter LI, Director of POP Fashion Trends Center

Main idea: In-depth analysis of 2019/20 AW mainstream fashion themes and color trends with 4 main topics "IKIGAI," "Forecast," "Mystery," "Awakening."

28th Sept, 2018

12:30 - 13:15

Topic: Innovation in Enterprise Transformation and Development - Scientific Management Driven

Speaker: Ada XU, CEO of Fashion Creative Education

Main idea: The implements of enterprise development, competitiveness on brand power and product strength, and explores the importance of talent cultivation and talent education to enterprises from a new perspective.

16:30 - 17:15

Topic: Application of Artificial Intelligent Technology in Fashion Design

Speaker: Charlie ZHU, Director of POP Fashion

Main idea: The application of AI Technology in apparel design and how to use technology to empower the industry and improve efficiency.

29th Sept, 2018

11:30 - 12:15

Topic: POP Big Data with "Material" Attack, 2019/20 AW Theme for Popular Fabric Forecast

Speaker: Shelley REN, Chief Creative Director of POP Fashion and ULB

Main idea: 2019/20 AW theme colors, fabric trends and style recommendations from 2018/19 AW Catwalks Big Data Analysis

"CHIC is one of the most influential and professional fashion fairs in China. It is the 8th time for us to attend this fair. We find it's an effective platform for designers and fashion enterprises to meet and communicate," said Charlie ZHU, Director of POP Fashion. "POP Fashion will once again present our upgraded fashion forecast. We've made further achievements with AI tools and big data analysis. CHIC will be a good chance for us and designers to exchange ideas and further expand our relationships."

POP Fashion will continue to provide design-centered and multi-dimensional services, and strive to use trends as a bridge to connect the fashion industry and its alliance to achieve complementary advantages and maximize the release of industrial value. POP Fashion is dedicated to developing the entire supply chain industry, creating more "shortcuts" for the majority of designers, and realizing more possibilities for designs.

