Pop Singer Olivia Rox Live Streams Weekly Music Show for Fans Stuck at Home During COVID-19 Quarantine

MALIBU, Calif., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While America and most of the world remains under self-quarantine due to coronavirus, many prominent music artists have taken to live-streaming performances on social media, giving their fans who cannot leave the house due to COVID-19 a nice gift of music. One such pop artist, Olivia Rox (Songbird Records), is set to broadcast her live-streaming show weekly to provide some much-needed fun and entertainment for everyone at home while social distancing.

Olivia Rox

The first session of "Olivia Rox - Live From My Living Room - The QuaranTUNE Sessions" will be live-streamed tonight on Facebook Live at 7 p.m. PT on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Every week Rox will be performing songs from her living room, including songs off of her album PopRox, including her two radio hits It Girl and Galileo, as well as other original and cover songs, and will be live streaming some special guests with her from their homes as well. Twenty-one-year-old Rox is a positive force during this dark time and says "Stay Home, please. We will bring the music to you."

"Olivia Rox - Live From My Living Room - The QuaranTUNE sessions" will be held every Wednesday at 7 p.m. PT for the foreseeable future in the coming weeks as everyone is staying home. Olivia will start each show with an interactive "Quaran-tini of the week," posting the recipe so that the viewers can join in and make one at home. There will also be many different special guests each week and Rox will be interacting with her fans throughout the show with Facebook Live, as her fans will have the opportunity to ask her questions and make song requests throughout the show. To get the full QuaranTUNE experience, make sure to tune in every Wednesday, as every session will include different drink recipes, guests, and performances.

Tune in on Olivia Rox's Facebook page at 7 p.m. PT Wednesdays for the live-streaming show featuring many special guests and more surprises straight from Olivia's living room.

Watch the Live Stream: https://www.facebook.com/OliviaRoxStar/.

To listen to her debut album PopRox on all available platforms: https://smarturl.it/PopRox.

For additional info on Olivia Rox: www.OliviaRox.com.

