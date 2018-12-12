Pop-Up Shop Proprietor Rawspace Unveils New Website

NEW YORK CITY, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to dynamic B2B services, Rawspace takes the cake in terms of pop-up spaces. The company, which acts as a conduit for bringing together companies/clients and captivating spaces, has just announced the launch of a website that will further deliver to clients all the information they need to know about the Rawspace mission and solutions.

Pop-up shops are becoming a major market lion share. Fifteen years ago, the pop-up shop industry was non-existent. Today, it's an $8 billion industry, as more retail companies are turning to pop-ups to cater to consumers and experiment in new spaces.

Now, these companies can visit the Rawspace website to discover how the company can take its clients goals and make them a reality with customized strategies including on-site consulting, venue walkthroughs and assistance, resource lists, and much more.

"We're excited to evolve the real estate landscape through our turnkey partnerships for every brand in the world," said Dan Melwani, founder at Rawspace.

According to the Rawspace team, the new website is up and running in conjunction with an integrated marketing campaign with an emphasis on user-generated content. Clients are tagging their events with the hashtag #rawspaceit, and Rawspace is giving fans a chance to win a $500 gift card to Amazon.

More information can be found at http://rawspace.com.

