Pop Warner Little Scholars And USA Football Announce Multi-Level Partnership Benefiting Youth Players

Under the partnership to advance smarter and safer play, Pop Warner will encourage its leagues to earn recognition within USA Football's League Excellence Program, new for the 2020 football season. Through this program, USA Football will recognize and promote youth leagues that adopt its Football Development Model (FDM). The FDM is designed to make the game safer by reducing contact and teaching the game based on an athlete's age, the skills they are learning and game type.

The model is founded on USA Football's proprietary education framework with comprehensive guidelines and standards, such as background checks, anti-abuse training, coaching certification, league operation best practices and safety.

To better understand player development through the sport, the entities will work together to share data and insights on player progression through various game types, noting ages and stages of development to enhance player, coach and youth league education and safety resources.

USA Football and Pop Warner also will extend outreach to policymakers on state and national levels, informing them of continued advancements in youth football, including USA Football's FDM and Pop Warner's series of safety measures, including the elimination of kickoffs and three-point stances for its youngest participants.

"We're proud to be working in partnership with Pop Warner to shape the future of football," CEO & Executive Director of USA Football SCOTT HALLENBECK said. "Together, we look forward to advancing smarter and safer play through our Football Development Model for football families nationwide as well as working to educate policymakers of our commitment to reimagining the game."

"We have long been focused on making football even more fun, safer and better for young people, while retaining what makes our great game so special," said Pop Warner Little Scholars Executive Director JON BUTLER. "USA Football is a great partner and a leader in our game, and we look forward to continuing to work with them on approaches like FDM that support the best interests of the young people who love this sport."

