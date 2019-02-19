PopBase Launches Alpha With YouTube Creator Larry Bundy Jr

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LA-based startup Pop-Base launched its closed Alpha in collaboration with veteran YouTuber Larry Bundy Jr. Upon announcing registration on his channel, Larry's Alpha group was oversubscribed in less than 48 hours. During the week-long pilot, fans of the influencer and his signature show "Fact Hunt" will get early access to Larry's digital fan club on PopBase. On PopBase the creator is publishing unique interactive content, exclusive to the platform. Players will also have a one time chance of winning a competition by breaking high scores on challenges designed by the influencer using PopBase's unique toolset.

PopBase's digital distribution platform connects brands and consumers through an interactive, personalized fan club, hosted by a digital avatar. Consumers engage with the digital experience through play on any device (mobile, web, PC, etc.). Brands personalize and gamify every aspect of the experience with ease through a web-based dashboard.

Beta Partnerships

For its public Beta, PopBase partnered up with multi-platform video network Snarled, YouTube influencers Lazypillow, Larry Bundy Jr, MarzGurl and WillBits. The Pop-Base public Beta program is set to launch summer 2019 on both iOS and Android mobile devices and will allow the partners to invite fans to engage on the new platform. PopBase has also announced it will vet and onboard up to 30 selected users to the platform by the end of the year.

Seed Round

Part of The Brandery accelerator's Batch 9, PopBase raised a pre-seed round of $600,000 from investors earlier this year. The company will launch its seed round alongside the rest of The Brandery's cohort this March, while leveraging momentum and aggressively growing their platform's user-base, tools and reach.

About PopBase

Based in Burbank, California, PopBase was founded in 2017 by a team of experienced entrepreneurs with more than 60 years of combined industry experience building product for Apple, Google, Sony and Cartoon Network to name a few. Working towards the goal of disrupting the future of entertainment, PopBase is a part of The Brandery and gener8or's 9th batch, a TechCrunch Disrupt Battlefield alumni, and a part of the WXRFund's 2nd cohort.

