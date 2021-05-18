Popcorn Market Size Valued At $6.24 Billion By 2028, Rising Adoption of The Popcorn as On-The-Go Snacks Based On Combinations Of Flavors & Shapes to Act as Key Growth Drivers | Million Insights

FELTON, Calif., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Popcorn Market size is expected to reach USD 6.24 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period from 2021 to 2028, according to a new report by Million Insights.

What are Key Factors Driving the Popcorn Market?

Rising preference for the combinations of flavors and shapes of popcorn from traditional product forms, is expected to expand the market size on a global level. With increasing popularity of on-the-go snacks, the adoption rate of the popcorn is rising among the consumers in major economies, including the U.S., Germany, the U.K., and China. Moreover, despite the financial stress observed during the COVID-19 pandemic, the market has shown positive signs. Factors such as the rising consumer awareness about the nature of food ingredients and the rising demand during the lockdown situation are projected to further drive the market growth.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing segment and is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.5% from 2021 to 2028. The countries such as China and India, have the largest consumer base that demands the popcorn for consumption. Increasing consumer disposal income has increased their spending capacity on nutritious food. This factor is projected to boost the regional product demand.

Companies are looking to maintain their brand image and gain customer loyalty by offering innovative, wide range of combinations of popcorn as per customer specifications by analyzing consumer behavior patterns. The key players in the market are offering customized popcorn flavors such as butter, cheesy, chocolate, strawberry, and other.

Key Questions Answered in the Popcorn Market Report:

Which Region Dominated the Popcorn Market Share in 2020?

North America is held the largest market share of more than 30% in 2020 owing to the increasing awareness among the citizens in the U.S. and Canada about the nature of food ingredients.

What Makes the Microwave Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR by 2028?

The microwave segment is expected to foresee the fastest CAGR of 9.6% from 2021 to 2028. Easy availability and popularity among the consumers has boosted the segment growth.

Which Segment Accounted for the largest Popcorn Market Share in 2020?

Savory products held the largest market share in 2020, contributed more than 60% of the total revenue. Savory popcorn is the most popular flavor due to the taste as well as the wide availability and the quantity offered at price.

Why the Mushroom Segment of the Popcorn Market to Foresee the Fastest Growth Rate by 2028?

The mushroom segment is expected to foresee the fastest CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for various flavor combinations is anticipated to fuel the growth.

For this study, Million Insights has segmented the global popcorn market based on product, flavor, shape, application, and region:

Popcorn Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Ready-to-Eat



Microwave

Popcorn Flavor Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Sweet



Savory



Other

Popcorn Shape Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Mushroom



Butterfly

Popcorn Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Home



Commercial

Popcorn Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.



Europe



German





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





India



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

UAE

List of Key Players of Popcorn Market

The Hershey Company



Conagra Brands, Inc.



Snyder's-Lance, Inc.



Intersnack



PepsiCo



Eagle Family Foods Group LLC



CATAPULT ENTERPRISES LTD



Quinn Foods LLC



Weaver Popcorn Bulk LLC.

