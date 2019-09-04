PopCorners® Launches in Whole Foods Nationwide

"On the heels of the February launch of our new FLEX Protein Crisps and Flourish Veggie Crisps, the roll-out of these select PopCorners products at Whole Foods marks an important moment in our organization's journey," said Paul Nardone, chief executive officer at BFY Brands. "Our mission is to Do One Better , and that's why we want to increase accessibility of our snacks to even more conscious consumers across the country who value undeniably delicious snacks that contain simple, minimally processed ingredients. We're fiercely committed to quality – whether it's our transparency in where we source our non-GMO corn to our innovative processing techniques – the integrity of our snacks is our number one priority."

Just in time for back-to-school, the nationwide launch of these insanely delicious, never-fried, gluten-free, air-popped snacks is the perfect option for Whole Foods shoppers who care about what's in their food and where their food comes from, but who also want great flavor. Perfect for the whole family, PopCorners Kettle and Sea Salt contain four or fewer real-food ingredients, are Kosher, allergy-friendly, and vegan. Whether they are stashed at the office for a mid-afternoon snack, or sent to school in a lunchbox, everyone can feel good about opting for these better-for-you snacks.

Designed for people who want their snacks to work as hard as they do, PopCorners FLEX™ Protein Crisps pack a whopping 10 grams of protein per serving and are available in bold flavors like Barbecue and the NEW Cheddar & Sour Cream. Made with plant-based protein from soybean and cassava, FLEX protein crisps provide powerful gluten-free and grain-free fuel for busy, active individuals who enjoy bold flavors and sustained energy. Each serving contains 90 calories, 10 grams of protein, 4 grams of fiber, and only 2 grams or less of sugar.

With only 100-120 calories per serving and vital nutrients from real superfood vegetables, PopCorners Flourish veggie crisps are the perfect choice for people who are looking for a healthy snack with a lightly salted, savory flavor that will energize both body and mind. The certified gluten-free snacks were created for people of all ages who are looking to make healthy choices without sacrificing flavor.

"PopCorners, FLEX, and Flourish are exceeding snacking standards with superior nutritionals, outstanding flavor, and thoughtfully sourced ingredients, and that's why we are confident that Whole Foods shoppers will quickly fall in love with these products," said Dan Morgan, president and chief commercial officer at PopCorners. "The PopCorners community, including our team as well as our fans and partners like Whole Foods, are committed to bringing our very best to everything we do."

By partnering with family farmers from Nebraska, PopCorners guarantees that its products are made with high-quality, Non-GMO Project Verified corn. The crisps are made by a unique and simple air popping process that results in a crunchy, tasty popped snack. While this commitment to Do One Better is at the heart of the PopCorners brand, it expands past a great snacking experience and aims to inspire others to take one step further to better their own life.

About PopCorners®

PopCorners were introduced to the better-for-you snack category in 2010 with the promise of a delicious and healthy popped-corn snack. In 2019, the brand plans to expand its offering to include Flex Protein Crisps and Flourish Veggie Crisps. By sourcing the best ingredients from family farms right here in the U.S. and producing clean, high quality snacks air popped to crispy perfection, PopCorners' portfolio of snacks helps people to eat, feel, think and do better all day long, and are available in natural and traditional grocery stores nationwide. For more information, please visit www.Popcorners.com, or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

