PopCorners® Unveils FLEX™ Protein Crisps and Flourish™ Veggie Crisps

The healthy new snacks are inspired by PopCorners' mantra which is found at the top of every brightly colored bag: Do One Better ™. This mantra demonstrates the brand's commitment to providing high-quality products made with the best ingredients that help their fans take small steps toward living their best life - whether that's running a little farther, laughing a little louder, or snacking a little healthier.

"We are always striving to do one better, and that's why we continue to challenge the status quo in the snacking category," said Paul Nardone, chief executive officer at BFY Brands. "Our purpose in launching FLEX and Flourish is to provide our fans with undeniably delicious snacks that contain high-quality, minimally processed ingredients that fit their personal wellness and lifestyle goals. We're fiercely committed to striving for the very best – whether it's our transparency in where we source our non-GMO corn to our innovative processing techniques, our number one goal is to always do one better for our fans."

With only 100-120 calories per serving and vital nutrients from superfood vegetables, PopCorners Flourish veggie crisps are the perfect choice for people who are looking for a healthy snack with a lightly salted, savory flavor that will energize both body and mind. The certified gluten-free snacks were created for people of all ages who are looking to make healthy choices without sacrificing flavor.

Made with plant-based protein from soybean and cassava, FLEX protein crisps provide powerful fuel for busy, active individuals who enjoy bold flavors and sustained energy. Each serving contains 90 calories, 10 grams of protein, 4 grams of fiber, and only 2 grams or less of sugar. Products are currently available at major retailers including Sam's Club, Costco, Kroger, Wakefern, Stop & Shop and online at Amazon.com or PopCorners.com.

"The names of the new products are purposeful and meaningful. Flourish represents the important role food plays in wellness. When we eat better, we feel better, think better, and we flourish in all areas of our lives," said Dan Morgan, chief commercial officer at PopCorners. "FLEX represents the way we push to give each day everything we've got. It represents how we, as a brand, and our fans are committed to bringing our best to everything we do."

By partnering with family farmers from Nebraska, PopCorners guarantees that its products are made with high-quality, Non-GMO Project Verified corn. The crisps are made by a unique and simple air popping process that results in a crunchy, tasty popped snack. While this commitment to Do One Better is at the heart of the PopCorners brand, it expands past a great snacking experience and aims to inspire others to take one step further to better their own life.

