Pope McGlamry P.C. Announces Plaintiffs' Leadership Role in the Zantac/Ranitidine Products Liability Litigation

ATLANTA, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pope McGlamry, P.C., a premier civil litigation firm in Georgia, is proud to announce that shareholder Mike McGlamry has been appointed as Co-Lead Counsel for the Plaintiffs in In Re: Zantac (Ranitidine) Products Liability Litigation, Multi-District Litigation (MDL) No. 2924, by the Honorable Robin L. Rosenberg. In light of the continuing Coronavirus pandemic, the Court took unprecedented steps to ensure all applicants were heard by conducting two full days of leadership applicant interviews via a Zoom hearing attended by almost 100 attorneys. Judge Rosenberg heard from and questioned more than 60 applicants prior to making her appointments. While giving opening remarks on Day 1, Judge Rosenberg indicated her interest in all aspects of diversity and welcomed the applicants' thoughts on how diversity may play a role in leadership. During Mike McGlamry's interview, he suggested to the Court he would like to see a diverse Plaintiffs' Leadership group, one made up equally of men and women. And indeed, Judge Rosenberg created a Plaintiffs' Steering Committee comprised of 10 men and 10 women. The Court went even further in creating a Leadership Development Committee, a novel and innovative idea to allow younger attorneys in the mass tort world to gain leadership experience.

Mike will serve as Co-Lead Counsel alongside Bobby Gilbert (Kopelowitz Ostrow Ferguson Weiselberg Gilbert), Tracy Finken (Anapol Weiss), and Adam Pulaski (Pulaski Kherkher). The order appointing Plaintiffs' Leadership can be seen on the Pope McGlamry website. Prior to his appointment as Co-Lead, Mike was appointed by Judge Rosenberg to serve on the Initial Census Team and April Deliverables Team. The Initial Census Team was created by Judge Rosenberg to design and implement an initial census and registry process. While gathering data through an initial census has become a trend in recent MDLs, the census and registry process Judge Rosenberg has implemented in this litigation is unprecedented, and one both Plaintiffs and Defendants believe will be of great benefit. Mike was also appointed to the April Deliverables Team, where he was responsible for filings and submissions, discovery efforts and continued implementation of the census on behalf of the Plaintiffs. Pope McGlamry attorneys Kirk Pope, Courtney Mohammadi, and Caroline McGlamry will be assisting Mike with the Zantac litigation.

The Zantac MDL is based in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida and will join defective drug liability cases from all over the country against the makers and distributors of Zantac including GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Boehringer Ingelheim, and Sanofi. Cases in the MDL seek to provide compensation for individuals that have developed cancer as a result of taking Zantac or Ranitidine.

Zantac/Ranitidine is an antacid and antihistamine that was commonly used to treat and prevent heartburn, as well as stomach ulcers, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), and conditions that cause too much stomach acid. On April 1, 2020, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a recall requesting that all manufacturers immediately withdraw prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) Zantac/Ranitidine products due to excess levels of NDMA, a probable human carcinogen in the drug that has also been found in rocket fuel. The FDA noted that its ongoing investigation of Zantac/Ranitidine determined that levels of NDMA increase over time and when the drug is stored at higher-than-normal temperatures. Consumers have been advised to stop taking any Zantac/Ranitidine tablets or liquid medications. To read more about Zantac/Ranitidine, please visit our website at https://www.pmkm.com/practice-areas/defective-drugs/zantac-ranitidine-lawsuit/.

If you or a loved one took Zantac/Ranitidine for at least 6 months and were subsequently diagnosed with cancer, you may have a legal claim for compensation. Contact our experienced attorneys to discuss your potential case.

Pope McGlamry, P.C. maintains offices in Atlanta and Columbus, Georgia. The firm specializes in mass tort, class action, products liability and commercial litigation. Pope McGlamry, P.C. also represents individuals in catastrophic personal injury and wrongful death litigation.

