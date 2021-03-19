Popeyes® Announces Expansion in Mexico

Popeyes® brand to expand global reach by bringing hundreds of new restaurants to the country over the coming years

MIAMI, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Popeyes® announced an exciting new agreement with JK Capital to bring hundreds of new Popeyes® restaurants to Mexico over the coming years.

Popeyes® presence in the country is currently limited to the city of Guadalajara, where its famous Chicken Sandwich launched earlier this year to the excitement of local guests. This announcement to grow the brand's presence in the country further builds on Popeyes® global expansion goal to bring Louisiana-style cooking to fans all over the world. Currently, the Popeyes® system operates in over 3,400 locations across the globe.

"This is a historic moment for the Popeyes® brand," commented Sami Siddiqui, President of Popeyes®, Americas. "This announcement highlights our commitment to bringing our famous Louisiana-style chicken to guests all over the world, specifically Mexico, which is one of the most vibrant QSR markets today. Our successful international expansions into Spain, Switzerland, China, Brazil, and the Philippines over the past few years reinforced the global appeal of Popeyes® and we are confident that our guests in Mexico will similarly love that chicken from Popeyes®."

"Our team has been working diligently to bring these additional Popeyes® locations to Mexico, and I am confident that our brand is positioned for success in the country for many years to come," said Manuel Rodrigues, General Manager of Popeyes®, Latin America & Caribbean. "We're looking forward to launching the first of our new restaurants in Mexico City later this year!"

Today's news means that more guests in Mexico can soon look forward to enjoying Popeyes® world-famous menu items, such as the brand's signature Chicken Sandwich, which was the subject of one of the most successful launches in Quick Service Restaurant history when it was released in the USA in August 2019.

Popeyes® is committed to working with local purveyors and producers and leveraging its successful international formula for guests in Mexico. Through their partnership with JK Capital, Popeyes® is confident that the organization's experience developing businesses throughout Mexico will translate to a successful expansion of the brand in the region. Popeyes® believes that the best food takes time, starting by marinating the chicken for 12 hours in bold Louisiana seasonings. All Popeyes® chefs bring an uncompromising passion for food and a commitment to honour Louisiana food, flavours and traditions.

About Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. ("RBI") is one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with approximately $31 billion in annual system-wide sales and 27,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries and U.S. territories. RBI owns three of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands - TIM HORTONS®, BURGER KING®, and POPEYES®. These independently operated brands have been serving their respective guests, franchisees and communities for over 45 years.

About Popeyes®

Founded in New Orleans in 1972, Popeyes® has more than 45 years of history and culinary tradition. Popeyes® distinguishes itself with a unique New Orleans style menu featuring spicy chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp, and other regional items. The chain's passion for its Louisiana heritage and flavorful authentic food has allowed Popeyes® to become one of the world's largest chicken quick service restaurants with over 3,400 restaurants in the U.S. and around the world.

About JK Capital

JK Capital is the result of the association of a group of seasoned investors and business developers with a track-record of multibillion value creation in Mexico, including the creation of the largest and most profitable roadside-focused retail and QSR chains in the country.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements and information, which reflect management's current beliefs and expectations regarding future events, initiatives and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include statements about our expectations regarding the ability of the Popeyes business in Mexico to open hundreds of restaurants in the coming years; and our expectations regarding our ability to replicate our successful international formula for Mexican guests. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from RBI's expectations are detailed in filings of RBI with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada, such as its annual and quarterly reports and current reports on Form 8-K and include the following risks: risk related to our ability to successfully implement our domestic and international growth strategy and risks related to our international operations; risks related to our ability to compete domestically and internationally in an intensely competitive industry; global economic or other business conditions that may affect the desire or ability of our customers to purchase our products; our relationship with, and the success of, our franchisees and risks related to our fully franchised business model; and the effectiveness of our marketing and advertising programs and franchisee support of these programs. Other than as required under applicable laws, we do not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or circumstances, change in expectations or otherwise.

