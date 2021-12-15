Popmenu Releases Hot Restaurant Trends to Watch in 2022

- More tech-enabled dining will emerge to combat a labor shortage that is costing 7 in 10 restaurants $5,000+ per month

- Vast majority will increase pay for workers and menu prices

- More alcohol to go, comfort food and outdoor dining year-round will be offered

- More than 1 in 4 will open a new restaurant location or concept in the New Year