Poppi Z Melera Launching Entertaining and Energizing Self-Help Book Psychological Warfare: The Power of Mental Strength and the Formula for Victory Nov 21st

THE AUTHOR Poppi Z Melera's first book is inspired by the challenges she faced — and met — on her two-decade rise to success in the rough-and-tumble world of energy markets. Poppi is the founder and managing partner of The Z Firm (www.zfirm-us.com), a recruiting and staffing company specializing in the energy business. Before that, she worked with a wide variety of energy companies, developing a deep understanding of the nuances of corporate culture and the matchless insights into conflict management and resolution that inform Psychological Warfare.

Poppi has also recently launched the nonprofit organization Scoutz (www.scoutz-us.com), which empowers college graduates with professional mentorship, turning rookie graduates into rockstar employees. She holds a bachelor's degree in psychology with a minor in marketing from the University of Houston, and actively supports professional organizations and charities serving women in business, veterans, and youth. She and her husband, John, have six children.

THE BOOK Psychological Warfare: The Power of Mental Strength and the Formula for Victory is an engaging and accessible self-help manual for the couple that wants to communicate better, the college graduate starting her first internship, the salesman wondering why his numbers are dropping, and the teacher seeking a raise. With humor and grace, Poppi leads readers step-by-step through the process of identifying the psychological patterns behind their own behavior, and the behaviors of others, illustrating the lessons learned with stories of her own hard-earned successes and failures, and giving readers the tools to prepare for similar situations—with better outcomes—in the future.

In Psychological Warfare, readers will learn the power of confidence in the face of insecurity, the importance of a personal mantra to carry you through hard times, how to reduce distracting anxiety and worry, techniques for maintaining inner peace, and the best—and worst—ways to communicate with adversaries. Useful lists of action items punctuate each chapter, reminding readers that the power to influence the outcome of any conflict resides in small, easy changes to their own behavior, and delivering an empowering message of positivity and strength in the face of adversity.

