Popsicle Inspires Imaginative Play with the Launch of Virtual Recess

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Popsicle® is rolling out Virtual Recess, a series of creative tutorials and family activities created to help families engage in imaginative play at home.

Popsicle Virtual Recess has partnered with top play experts, educational media company Story Pirates and STEAM-based creator Left Brain Craft Brain, to develop an original series of imaginative activities that are appropriate for kids ages 6-12, require no special equipment or supplies, and can be completed in 20 minutes or less.

"Popsicle believes that kids' imaginations are their greatest superpowers and that imaginative play provides critical learning and development skills to help them thrive," said Russel Lilly, Senior Director, U.S. Ice Cream at Unilever. "By launching Virtual Recess in collaboration with our amazing play experts, we hope to provide easy, fun ways for kids to do what they do best – use their imaginations."

"We know families are looking for play and educational activities while they're at home. Working with Popsicle on Virtual Recess, we're thrilled to give them ideas for how to flex their imaginations," said Benjamin Salka, Story Pirates CEO.

Starting Tuesday, May 12, Popsicle invites families to tune in together to Virtual Recess on Popsicle's Instagram Live every Tuesday and Thursday at 11 AM PST / 2 PM EST. Each session will feature new and interactive imaginative play activities led by Story Pirates and Left Brain Craft Brain. Every activity will be posted to Popsicle's Instagram feed for future use. Fans can also follow the conversation and post their imaginative play photos from each activity using #PopsicleVirtualRecess.

Follow @Popsicle on Instagram for the latest Virtual Recess programming updates and check out Popsicle.com/Playzone to access all of Popsicle's at-home imaginative play resources, including crafts, games, jokes and more.

About Popsicle

As a brand invented by an 11-year-old, Popsicle has always created opportunities for kids to play more often and use their imagination, from the vibrant colors and flavors of Popsicle products to the upcycled, back-of-pack craft activities with popsicle sticks. In the spirit of continued fun, Popsicle just introduced new Fruit Twisters that are made with real fruit and real milk. These frozen treats make real fruit fun with two delicious flavors: Peach, Raspberry, & Vanilla Swirl and Strawberry, Blueberry, & Vanilla Swirl.

