Popsicle Launches Powered by Imagination for Families to Imagine the Next Popsicle

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Popsicle believes kids' imaginations are their greatest superpowers. That's why, this summer, Popsicle is teaming up with actor and mom Tamera Mowry-Housley to launch Powered by Imagination – a nationwide play-inspired contest inviting families to imagine the world's next Popsicle.

Popsicle is teaming up with actor and mom Tamera Mowry-Housley to launch Powered by Imagination – a nationwide play-inspired contest inviting families to imagine the world’s next Popsicle. Popsicle is teaming up with actor and mom Tamera Mowry-Housley to launch Powered by Imagination – a nationwide play-inspired contest inviting families to imagine the world’s next Popsicle.

As part of the contest, Popsicle will ask parents, caregivers, and their families to help reimagine every aspect of the iconic brand: from writing new jokes for the sticks, to designing the pack artwork, right down to inventing the pops themselves. Each activity was designed to inspire families to practice imaginative play, foster creativity and build confidence.

"Popsicle was originally invented by an 11-year-old. So, inspiring imaginative play has been part of our brand's DNA for over 100 years," said Russel Lilly, Vice President, U.S. Ice Cream at Unilever. "We believe it is important to help parents and caregivers experience the valuable benefits of imaginative play with their families. So, let your imaginations run wild, and we can't wait to see what you come up with!"

With the help of Tamera Mowry-Housley, Popsicle will choose from the ideas submitted to produce a brand-new Popsicle product in 2022 that is 100% powered by imagination.

"I teamed up with Popsicle again this year because the brand continues to champion imaginative play and imaginative play helps teach so many important life skills," said Tamera Mowry-Housley. "As a mom, I've seen how my kids have been inspired to have fun, get creative and be silly whenever they're using their imaginations while playing together. Popsicle and I can't wait to see what amazing things families can dream up for the Popsicle Powered by Imagination contest."

To participate, parents and caregivers may submit their families' jokes, pack artwork or Popsicle flavor creations between today, July 29, 2021, until September 30, 2021, by visiting Popsicle.com for step-by-step imaginative play guides, contest rules, prizes, and submission instructions. Nine grand prize winners (6 joke-on-a-stick winners, 2 Popsicle pack art design winners, 1 Popsicle flavor winner) will receive $2,500, inclusion of their idea on the new Popsicle product launching in 2022 and a winner's gift box, which includes a year's supply of Popsicles and fun new Popsicle merch.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. The Popsicle Powered by Imagination Contest is sponsored by Conopco, Inc., d/b/a Unilever. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C., 18 or older. Begins 9:00AM ET on 7/29/21 & ends 11:59PM ET on 9/30/21. For official rules, click here.

ABOUT POPSICLE

As a brand invented by an 11-year-old, Popsicle has always created opportunities for kids to play more often and use their imagination, from the vibrant colors and flavors of Popsicle products to the upcycled, back-of-pack craft activities with Popsicle sticks. In the spirit of continued fun, Popsicle just introduced new Fruit Twisters that are made with real fruit and real milk. These frozen treats make real fruit fun with three delicious flavors: Mango, Strawberry & Vanilla Swirl, Peach, Raspberry & Vanilla Swirl and Strawberry, Blueberry & Vanilla Swirl. For more information on Popsicle, visit www.popsicle.com, or follow @Popsicle on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. For product locator, please visit www.popsicle.com/storelocator.

ABOUT UNILEVER NORTH AMERICA

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 2.5 billion people every day. We have 149,000 employees and generated sales of €50.7 billion in 2020. Over half of our footprint is in developing and emerging markets. We have around 400 brands found in homes all over the world. In the United States and Canada, the portfolio includes iconic brand such as: Dove, Knorr, Hellmann's, Lipton, Magnum, Axe, Degree, Dollar Shave Club, Q-tips, Seventh Generation, St. Ives, Suave, TRESemmé, and Vaseline.

Our vision is to be the global leader in sustainable business and to demonstrate how our purpose-led, future-fit business model drives superior performance. We have a long tradition of being a progressive, responsible business. It goes back to the days of our founder William Lever, who launched the world's first purposeful brand, Sunlight Soap, more than 100 years ago, and it's at the heart of how we run our company today.

The Unilever Compass, our sustainable business strategy, is set out to help us deliver superior performance and drive sustainable and responsible growth, while:

improving the health of the planet

improving people's health, confidence, and wellbeing

contributing to a fairer and more socially inclusive world.

While there is still more to do, we are proud to have been recognized in 2020 as a sector leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index and – for the tenth-consecutive year – as the top ranked company in the 2020 GlobeScan/SustainAbility Sustainability Leaders survey.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca

Media Contacts

Victoria Kwan

[email protected]

SOURCE Popsicle

Related Links

https://www.popsicle.com

