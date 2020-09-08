PopSockets Expands Beauty Offering with the Launch of PopSockets Nails

Treat yourself to a Mani Phoni: a manicure for your hands and a phonicure for your phone. The kit will be available in 15 unique designs including starry skies, rose gold metallic, shimmer shift, unicorn marble, vintage rose, opal and more! Certain kits also include a matching swappable PopGrip, which allows users to text with one hand and take better selfies. New seasonal styles and Holiday capsule collections will continue to launch, beginning with Halloween.

"Our beauty products have been exciting additions to the assortment for our customers, which inspired us to pioneer the first-ever Mani Phoni as an extension to our already robust product selection," said Emily Siegel, VP of Design at PopSockets. "We can't wait to see how our consumers style their PopSockets Nails, grips and even matching masks with this creative nails kit."

To launch the core collection and each of the Holiday capsules, PopSockets has tapped DIY lifestyle influencer and YouTube sensation, Lauren Riihimaki (LaurDIY). Lauren will introduce the Mani Phoni to her highly-engaged audiences with creative assets and how-to videos on creating your own authentic nails look.

The nails are designed to last up to 5 days of wear with a simple 3-step application process including: finding the right size nails, peeling the liner and simply pressing on so you can have a beautiful manicure without going to the salon. Several of the nails designs also coordinate with non-medical face masks to really complete your look.

PopSockets Nails are available in 15 unique designs exclusively at PopSockets.com for $15 to $20, which includes the full kit with a coordinating grip or $10 to $13, which includes the kit without a coordinating grip. The kit contains a selection of 30 adhesive nails in varying sizes, a prep pad, cuticle stick, and mini nail file so you can customize to your favorite shape.

Once upon a time, there was a philosophy professor named David Barnett. Like most philosophers, David lived a life driven by curiosity and innovation. It was these traits that ultimately led him into creating the first PopGrip out of a pair of buttons glued to the back of his phone. Fast forward to the present, and PopSockets is a global sensation, selling over 165 million PopGrips in more than 68 countries worldwide. They also make more than just PopGrips, such as PopTops, PopWallets, and even a super-fast phone charger. All of these are things that make your life a little easier and a lot more fun. PopSockets is also committed to making a positive impact in the world. Their charitable program, Poptivism, is all about that. Since the program's launch in 2018, PopSockets has donated over $3 million in money and product to various nonprofits. To learn more about the brand, check out popsockets.com.

Lauren Riihimaki, known professionally as LaurDIY, is a leading DIY and lifestyle personality, television host and top YouTube Creator. The down-to-earth 26-year-old has become a digital sensation through her creativity and authenticity, which in turn has inspired an engaged global fanbase, especially among female Millennial and Gen Z audiences, allowing her to maintain her dominance as the premier DIY channel for over 8 years and earn recognition from the Streamy Awards for Best Lifestyle Channel. Fans come to Lauren not only for her impeccable creative sensibility, but also for her beaming sense of humor, and look to her as a beacon of positivity and role model for using creative expression to discover a path to happiness. Lauren also serves as host and executive producer of HBO Max's new competition series, Craftopia, and most recently launched her podcast Wild 'Til 9 alongside co-host and boyfriend Jeremy Lewis.

