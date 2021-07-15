RICHMOND, Calif., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mommy's Bliss , a premier wellness company that has been a leader in bringing innovative, high-quality products to families across the country through national retailers such as Target, Walmart, and Walgreens, is excited to announce that both its Original Gripe Water and its Gripe Water Night Time have been named a "POPSUGAR Pick" by the editors of POPSUGAR.com, the number one women's lifestyle brand with over 300 million readers every month.

Mommy's Bliss Original Gripe Water and Gripe Water Night Time named a "POPSUGAR Pick" and a new gel formula is launched. Tweet this POPSUGAR names Mommy's Bliss Original Gripe Water and Mommy’s Bliss Gripe Water Night Time a “POPSUGAR Pick”. Additionally, Mommy's Bliss has just launched a new and innovative gel formulation of their Original Gripe Water and Gripe Water Night Time making administration easier for new parents.

The "POPSUGAR Pick" is a badge indicating these products are an Editor Pick, and a product their editorial team "can't stop - and won't stop – buying." According to POPSUGAR, new parents will want to add these Mommy's Bliss products to their wish list.

Mommy's Bliss Original Gripe Water was also featured in POPSUGAR's "100 Editor-Favorite Baby Products That We Couldn't Have Lived Without". The writer of the article mentions that when both of her kids would get fussy after feeding, and she was at her wit's end, someone finally told her about Mommy's Bliss Gripe Water. "The ginger-based concoction is a miracle worker for gassy babies," said the writer.

Mommy's Bliss Original Gripe Water is the product that launched the business twenty years ago and is the #1 best-selling supplement for infant gas and colic relief. Parents trust Mommy's Bliss, and that is why the company is continuously striving to create and improve upon products that are ultimately the best option for parents.

"Our company is powered by a leadership team of executive moms who are committed to delivering safe, gentle and innovative products to new moms and their families," said Yasmin Kaderali, CEO of Mommy's Bliss. "Whether we are discovering the best administration tools that make giving products easier or finding organic ingredients that may have never been available before; we believe that babies, children and moms deserve premium products that not only work but that you also feel good about using."

The Mommy's Bliss collection of Gripe Water products includes the following:

Gripe Water Original* ( $12.99 ; 4 fl oz) is a gentle herbal remedy to ease baby's tummy troubles from gas, colic, and fussiness. Made with organic ginger and fennel and free of the top eight allergens. Gripe Water Night Time * ( $13.99 ; 4 fl oz) offers ingredients to ease stomach troubles and fussiness associated with gas and colic while promoting restful sleep, for babies 1 month +. Made with agave syrup and a bedtime bliss blend of organic chamomile, passionflower, and lemon balm extracts, this product has no preservatives, artificial flavors or colors. Organic Gripe Water Gel ( $10.99 ; .53 fl oz) offers a new gel safe for infants starting at 2-8 weeks, the USDA Certified Organic product relieves occasional stomach discomfort from gas, colic and fussiness. Made with the same ingredients as the liquid in a smaller pea sized serving for newborns, this gel is gentler and milder than Mommy's Bliss Gripe Water Original in a format that makes administration and consumption easier. Organic Gripe Water Night Time Gel ( $11.99 ; .53 fl oz) is gentle for baby to consume and helps ease gas and stomach discomfort often associated with colic and fussiness while promoting restful sleep. It's made of the same tried and true gripe water liquid formula in a new easier-to-administer gel format. It also includes a bedtime bliss blend of organic chamomile flower, organic passionflower and organic lemon balm. Coming soon to Walmart and Amazon.

ABOUT MOMMY'S BLISS® – MOMS MAKE IT BETTER

Mommy's Bliss helps moms and babies find bliss in every moment with products crafted from wise ingredients. The company was founded in 1999 by Roshan Kaderali, a mom and pediatric nurse, midwife and doula who had used Gripe Water to ease infant colic and fussiness for years while working in Scotland. When she moved to the U.S., she was astonished that the "magical" Gripe Water formula she relied on wasn't available here. So, she set out to create Gripe Water and Mommy's Bliss was born. The company is now headquartered in Richmond, Calif., and led by Roshan's daughter and CEO Yasmin Kaderali. Mommy's Bliss crafts a variety of safe and gentle mom, baby, children's supplements, including a cough relief line, products for digestive support such as Gripe Water and gas drops, and probiotics, immunity support, and vitamins. Learn more at www.mommysbliss.com.

