Popular Dance-Based Fitness Concept Signs 50th Franchise Agreement

IRVINE, Calif., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Being first-to-market is paying off for AKT – a dance-based cardio concept offering a unique combination of four modalities: DANCE, BANDS, CIRCUIT AND TONE – as the brand announced today the signing of its 50th franchise agreement. This accomplishment puts AKT right in line to achieve its overarching growth plans to open 500 new locations by 2021.

The recently signed agreements will bring AKT studios to states such as Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Washington, Nebraska and Texas, where 10 new studios are planned. These deals will propel AKT into a nationwide brand with studios on the East Coast, Midwest and West Coast. Developed in New York City by international fitness expert and celebrity-trainer, Anna Kaiser, AKT's groundbreaking fitness technique strengthens the body and mind through a hybrid program that combines dance with functional training.

"When we launched our franchise opportunity in September 2018, we knew that we were offering something very unique to potential investors and we have been extremely pleased with how well our brand has been received," said Melissa Chordock, president of AKT. "AKT is quickly gaining popularity across the U.S., and we are excited for even more communities to experience our results-driven, life-changing fitness experience."

AKT is touted amongst some of the "fittest" influencers like Kelly Ripa and Shakira and gives members the chance to dance, sweat and get stronger while surrounded by a strong sense of community, motivation and electric energy. The concept is tailored to all fitness levels and the perfect combination between interval training and dance-based cardio. With a vibrant studio atmosphere, limitless On Demand digital presence and highly engaged social following, AKT is both a community-first brand and a best-in-class fitness experience.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, AKT is backed by Xponential Fitness, the curator of the nation's leading boutique fitness brands. The AKT franchise opportunity offers potential franchisees the opportunity to capitalize on an emerging fitness market across all 50 states. With a total investment range to open an AKT franchise is $332,500-499,500, AKT provides sound business opportunity along with a wealth of support, infrastructure and knowledge from the Xponential Fitness team.

