Popular Downtown Plainfield Restaurant, Sovereign, Will Be Relocating

PLAINFIELD, Ill., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sovereign of PLAINFIELD, ILLINOIS is pleased to announce that we will be relocating to a new space just across the street to Sanctuary at 24216 Lockport Street, Plainfield, Illinois 60544. As of September 8th, 2019, Sovereign will cease operations and will no longer be occupying or operating out of our current premises located at 24205 Lockport Street, Plainfield, Illinois.

More details to come soon.

SOURCE Sovereign

