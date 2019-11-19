Popular Faculty Information System launches new product to enable institutions to tap the potential of academic talent, from hiring to retirement

WASHINGTON, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Interfolio, architect of the Faculty Information System used by hundreds of colleges and universities worldwide, today announced the release of Lifecycle Management, a product that enables institutions to manage the appointment, workload, and advancement process for an increasingly complex academic workforce.

Building on more than twenty years of experience designing advanced platforms to support and enable faculty advancement, Lifecycle Management provides institutions with unprecedented insight into the professional needs and experiences of both full- and part-time faculty—along with tools to support faculty during every phase of their careers.

"Having a system that supports the professional pathways of an active and diverse faculty is an administrative feat," said Alyssa Kupka, Senior Associate Vice President and chief of staff to the provost at DePaul University. "With Interfolio Lifecycle Management, we see the possibilities of bringing together all of the facets of a faculty member's journey—from their initial hire, through reviews, as they take on administrative and service appointments, take leave, and apply for and achieve tenure, promotion, and other milestones. When all of these paths come together, under a single system, it is not only powerful but a long-needed investment in the success of our faculty. More simply, when our faculty succeed, our students succeed—and isn't that the ultimate goal? As administrators, we strive to support our scholars in every facet of their professional journeys and Lifecycle Management stands ready to provide a systematic architecture to help us do exactly that."

With Lifecycle Management, Interfolio offers a unique approach by providing institutions with a single source for all of the faculty information that exists across campus in siloes. The product offers academic leadership the ability to quickly harness a roster of their entire faculty workforce, with easily-accessible information on contract conversations and commitments, review and promotion cycles, advancement pathways, and other bespoke academic details. Interfolio's technology also digitizes and embeds each institution's unique policies and procedures, enabling greater transparency into the typical timelines for review, tenure, and promotion across all academic roles, ranks, and titles.

"This work is about helping colleges and universities manage the complexities and unlock the full potential of the modern academic journey by aligning the capabilities and potential of faculty with critical institutional priorities," said Andrew Rosen, CEO of Interfolio. "It enables institutions to streamline arduous data centric processes, centralize typically siloed processes, and reimagine the way that they recruit, retain, and reward faculty excellence. Our research shows these are almost universal goals in an era of heightened expectations, increasingly complex faculty responsibilities, and amplified demands for increased transparency and trust around faculty information."

The Lifecycle Management product suite is now available as part of Interfolio's Faculty Information System platform. For more information, visit www.interfolio.com .

ABOUT INTERFOLIO: Founded in 1999, Interfolio is an education technology company based in Washington, DC, that offers the first holistic faculty information system to support the full lifecycle of faculty work—encompassing job seeking, professional accomplishment (in teaching, research, and service), evaluation success (in reviews, tenure, promotion, sabbatical), and beyond. All Interfolio software applications focus on faculty, with workflow tools to support shared governance processes; activity reporting solutions that support accreditation, decision making, and data analytics; and consumer offerings that provide portable, private dossier collection and curation for sharing with academics and others. Working with over 300 clients, Interfolio leads with vision and innovation, always focused on advancing faculty and their institutions. For more information about Interfolio, please contact team@interfolio.com, or visit www.interfolio.com .

SOURCE Interfolio

Related Links

https://www.interfolio.com

