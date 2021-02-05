Popular Git client "Git-Tower.com" acquired by SaaS.group

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FE International, Inc., the global market leader in mid-market technology mergers and acquisitions (M&A), announces the acquisition of Git-Tower.com, the most powerful Git client for Mac and Windows, by SaaS.group.

Founded in 2010, Git-Tower set out to make Git's powerful feature set accessible to developers, designers and non-technical people. Today, Tower is one of the world's best Git clients for Mac and Windows, and over 100,000 customers ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies use it.

"We are thrilled to add another awesome SaaS service to our growing portfolio," said Tim Schumacher, Ulrich Essmann and Tobias Schlottke, partners at SaaS.group. "We like the Git client Tower a lot because it is such a pleasure to use it. A simple and stunningly designed Git UI for both Mac and Windows, without hiding or compromising on what makes Git so powerful."

Tobias Günther, founder of Git-Tower.com, added, "I'm happy we've found such a great new home for Tower. SaaS.group has both the experience and the resources to help us reach our full potential. Thanks to FE International for helping us make this happen. We're extremely excited to be joining SaaS.group."

"SaaS.group has the expertise to grow this exciting, highly technical SaaS business to its full potential," said Thomas Smale, CEO of FE International, Inc. "We were honored to advise Tobias and the Git-Tower team through this highly competitive process."

FE International served as the sole sell-side M&A advisor on the acquisition of Git-Tower.com.

About SaaS.group

SaaS.group is a portfolio company for software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies. They acquire small- to mid-sized SaaS companies to help take them to the next level. More information can be found at SaaS.group.

About FE International, Inc.

FE International is an award-winning global M&A advisor of SaaS, e-commerce and content businesses, with over 900 closed transactions. It is also the preeminent valuation thought leader in the industry.

Founded in 2010, FE is known for its extensive network of pre-qualified international investors. Its team includes experts in exit planning, valuation, accounting, legal and more.

With headquarters in New York and regional offices in Miami, San Francisco and London, FE is an international company serving clients worldwide. It was named the 8th fastest-growing financial services company in the Americas (133rd overall) by the Financial Times in 2020 and is a two-time Inc. 5000 company.

Kevin Oh

FE International, Inc.

+1 (800) 403 9067

[email protected]

SOURCE FE International, Inc.