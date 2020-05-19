Popular MathNook Website Offers Free Math Games and Puzzles for Stay-At-Home Play During Global Pandemic: Educator-Curated Gaming Fun

SPRING, Texas, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MathNook (https://www.mathnook.com/) announced its popular educational website recently added multiple new games and puzzles to help home-schooled children and parents during the current stay-at-home orders related to the global pandemic. Created by experienced educators and mathematicians Jan and Thomas Hall, MathNook features a wide variety of games and materials for students, ranging in skill from kindergarten to high school level. The site also offers worksheets, mobile apps, tutorials and teaching tools, as well as math stations and learning materials easily accessed by teachers and parents alike.

MathNook's latest coordinate grid game

"We have lots of exclusive games not found anywhere else," said MathNook Co-Creator, Jan Hall. "And with many people on quarantine due to the global pandemic, now is a great time to explore our site. We've always offered free gaming materials, but we've included even more unique ways to sharpen math skills, helping to prepare kids for their eventual return to school after the pandemic clears. Parents can also use the games to bone-up on skills they've forgotten, assisting them in helping their children with homework and daily lessons."

MathNook: Learning Games and More Fun

Math Games: Speed Racing Exponents, Xray Game Series, Math Tank Series, MathPup Defense Game Series, Bombs on the Grid, Meteor Defense, and many more.

Math Worksheets: Math word problems, math stories, worksheets and worksheet generators.

Teaching Tools: Telling Time Clock, Elapsed Time Clock, Coordinate Grids, Thermometers, Graphing.

Tutorials: Adding whole numbers, Subtraction Without Regrouping, Multiplying by a One-Digit Number, Multiplying by a Two-Digit Number, and more.

Mobile Apps: A wide array of mobile games, including Slice Geom Free, Slice Geom 2, Slice Geom Level Packs, Alien Math Integers, and more.

Other Fun Stuff: Number games, explorations, and fast-paced digital romps that pass the time as well as educate.

Math gaming is an important educational tool. UNESCO reports that six out of 10 children, over 617 million children and adolescents worldwide, are not learning the minimum skills required to pass basic reading and math tests. These numbers represent over 387 million primary school children and 230 million adolescents, severely hampering global efforts to meet educational target goals set by the U.N.'s Sustainable Developmental Goals (SDG). Furthermore, U.S. statistics are just as discouraging, with students ranking 31st in math literacy out of 79 countries tested. These low numbers are thought to be attributed to heavy U.S. emphasis on dry formula education, rather than allowing students to use creative and fun gaming approaches to math education. MathNook's vast library of math games and tutorials can help.

