Popular Rockford senior community expands, adds unique 'Corner Bar' happy hour space

ROCKFORD, Mich., Sept. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A Rockford senior housing and care provider will open a $3 million expansion that adds 20 assisted living apartments and features a creative nod to the community with a designated "Corner Bar" space where residents can gather for happy hour before dinner.

Boulder Creek Assisted Living and Memory Care, which is operated by Grand Rapids-based Leisure Living Management, is growing just four years after opening in 2014 with 44 assisted living and memory care apartments.

"There's something very special about Boulder Creek and we're so excited that the Rockford community has embraced us," said Stephanie Sikma, the home's administrator. "It's going to be fun to meet our new residents and have their personalities become part of our neighborhood."

The Corner Bar tie comes from the facility's Rockford-themed rooms and a tradition of two residents who gathered for a cocktail before dinner every night. More residents joined the social gathering and it was dubbed Boulder Creek's equivalent to the famed downtown restaurant. The bar's owners granted Leisure Living permission to use the name, and the room, which is adjacent to the dining area, will be a gathering spot.

"It's going to be a fun space where residents can enjoy each other whether they're having a cocktail, coffee or whatever they want," Sikma said.

The barrier-free apartments come with living options that include studio, one-bedroom, one-bedroom deluxe and two-bedroom deluxe choices that fit seniors' lifestyle desires. Each of the apartments has a private bath and kitchenette.

Boulder Creek offers around-the-clock care in the 19,000-square-foot addition and the apartments come with:

Full-service meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner

3 outdoor courtyards and garden areas

Social events and entertainment

Complete laundry service

"We are honored to be sharing life's journey with seniors by providing our residents exceptional living spaces and 24-hour care," said Colin Kraay, Leisure Living's chief operating officer. "Boulder Creek's growth gives us the opportunity to help more residents live the life they choose."

The expansion will debut on Oct. 15 and apartments are available. Leisure Living, which operates 26 senior communities in Michigan, is planning a public open house on Nov. 7.

For more about Leisure Living Management, go to http://www.leisure-living.com .

