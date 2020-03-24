Popular Writing Platform ilys Cancels Subscription-Based Services to Encourage Free Stress-Reduction Writing Practices for All

SARASOTA, Fla., March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Writing software company, I Love Your Stories (ilys – https://www.ilys.com ) recently announced that it will be delivering the latest version of its unique, subscription-based writing tool for free during the Global State of Emergency brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. The celebrated writing platform is a popular destination for creatives, and offers a secure, private space for writing sessions that are powerful and momentum-driven, while being immune to the dreaded "internal editor" that dooms so many first drafts. The platform and its services will remain free throughout 2020; or longer, depending upon the length of the State of Emergency.

"Now is an important time for people to begin working with their creative muse," said ilys-creator, Michael Gurevich. "A time of emergency churns-up so many thoughts and emotions in our mental cauldrons. And without a way to work with and process these thoughts, some real dangers can arise. It is already a well-studied fact that writing to relieve stress and work-through other mental obstacles is a useful therapeutic exercise. We're happy to share ilys freely for exactly this purpose."

Specific ilys Features

ilys has always championed the idea that writing is best when it is fun. And writing is most fun when creativity is electrified and active. Though a writer's internal editor is a valuable editing and revision tool, it can also be a challenging stumbling block to generating that all-important first draft. Working with ilys allows writers to produce smoothly and effortlessly, giving them the confidence they need to create a solid draft that is ripe with potential.

Forward Momentum: Writers tell ilys how many words they want to write, then begin writing. There's nothing to do but move forward – no deleting, editing or ruminating on what has been written. Not until the word goal has been met.

Writers tell ilys how many words they want to write, then begin writing. There's nothing to do but move forward – no deleting, editing or ruminating on what has been written. Not until the word goal has been met. Track Each Writing Session: ilys helps create a solid writing habit by tracking progress over time.

ilys helps create a solid writing habit by tracking progress over time. Total Privacy: ilys allows for writing confidently by hiding what has been written. Only the very last letter is ever visible. And even that can be hidden with the ilys Ninja Mode .

ilys allows for writing confidently by hiding what has been written. Only the very last letter is ever visible. And even that can be hidden with the ilys . Complete Security: All ilys communications are completely secure, happening through the same SSL technology that protects other highly trusted online sites. Stories are professionally encrypted and stored in a database.

ilys has already been successfully tested and used by thousands of writers across the Earth, including professionals and NaNoWriMo contest winners. The company is currently working on releasing the next evolution of the original, popular platform: Blossoms. Blossoms will also be made freely available to the public during this Global State of Emergency.

Media Contact:

Michael Gurevich, Founder

(415) 637-6966

[email protected]

SOURCE ilys