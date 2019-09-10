Popular YouTube Vlogger Enters Sepsis After Widely Used Celery Diet

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 3, 2019, Vincent Acuri went to bed with a stomachache and the next day woke up in the hospital. Acuri was diagnosed with a gallbladder attack and had gone into septic shock. He credits the automated daily call service from Iamfine.com for saving his life.

Acuri began using Iamfine after his neighbor's ex-wife, who was living alone, died in her backyard. He decided to search for a check-in service to provide a safety net for himself. He set up the service to call his house every day at 10 a.m. When he answers the call, he is prompted to press one if he is fine.

"So due to the fact that I was sick, I wasn't able to press one on my home phone," Acuri said.

When Acuri did not answer his daily call the morning of July 4, Iamfine notified his list of emergency contacts through emails and texts. The notifications prompted his son-in-law to check on him.

When Acuri's son-in-law arrived at the house and Acuri did not come to the door, the son-in-law called the police. Emergency services arrived to find Acuri's temperature was 106.5, and his blood sugar was 500. The first responders took him to the hospital, where doctors performed life-saving procedures.

Acuri had sepsis caused by an organ infection which, according to his medical team, about one-third of people don't survive.

Acuri lives alone, with his 90-lbs labrador. His wife is in a nursing home. He credits Iamfine for notifying his family that something was wrong and saving his life.

Acuri has a YouTube channel with 29,000 followers and made a video about his experience.

www.youtube.com/watch?v=G0SKYxxvokA&feature=youtu.be

The Iamfine daily call service has also been used to protect the lives of pets as was the case with former Iamfine user Conley Graves and his dog, whose concern was the well-being of his pet in the event that something happened to him.

"Conley greatly appreciated the service," Athena Pierce, a member of Graves' care circle, said. "It worked exactly as he intended. After he passed, his dog was retrieved in a timely manner. This would have made him very happy."

Iamfine.com serves our aging population by providing daily automated check-in phone calls for those who live alone.

