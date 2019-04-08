Populum launches new convenient Full-Spectrum Hemp CBD Capsules

"We have been so lucky to grow as a brand and introduce another product to this rapidly expanding market," said Gunhee Park, founder and CEO of Populum. "Our aim is not only to sell CBD, but also promote a lifestyle focused on self-care and a modern approach to wellness."

Founded in late 2016, Populum has set out to break the stigma surrounding hemp products by creating a brand that feels safe, accessible and top-quality. Since then, Populum's previously unseen approach to hemp has been extremely well-received, hitting $1.5 million in its second full fiscal year in 2018.

"We understand that many people are trying CBD for the first time, and we have successfully created a brand that makes those newcomers feel secure in the quality of our product and the benefits that hemp can offer them," said Park.

A common misconception is that hemp is the same as marijuana. Though both are derived from the cannabis plant, hemp and marijuana are grown in different ways, resulting in two very different materials.

Hemp is grown in open fields, has no psychoactive effects, and can be used in hundreds of different applications. CBD, or cannabidiol, is a chemical compound found in hemp. Due to the fact that CBD is derived from hemp, there is a lot of stigma surrounding the product that has inhibited it from becoming part of a mainstream market.

"Through education, transparency, and accessibility, we want to be a part of defeating the wrongful stigma attached to hemp," said Park.

Populum is a premium hemp CBD company, offering products designed to be a part of a daily wellness ritual. From partnering with domestic farms in Colorado to providing third-party test results in every box, Populum is pioneering the efforts to bring hemp to the mainstream and build hemp's reputation as an essential supplement. Populum's mission is to make pure, high-quality hemp accessible, affordable, and truthful to everyone. To learn more, visit populum.com.

