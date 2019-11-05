Populus Financial Group Announces Earnings Date And Conference Call For Noteholders To Discuss Third Quarter 2019 Results

DALLAS, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Populus Financial Group announced that on November 11, 2019, it will provide financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 to TMI Trust Company, the trustee under the Indenture dated as of December 15, 2017 governing the Company's 12% Senior Secured Notes due 2022. The Company also announced it will host a conference call for Noteholders on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. CT to discuss the financial results.

Noteholders should contact David Sternblitz, Vice President, Treasurer of Populus Financial Group to obtain access to the Company's financial statements and information concerning the conference call.

About Populus Financial Group

Populus Financial Group™ provides financial services through its family of brands including ACE Cash Express®, ACE Elite™ Visa® Prepaid Debit Card and ACE Flare™ Account by MetaBank®. Populus Financial Group delivers a broad range of financial products and services including short-term consumer loans, card services, check cashing, money transfers, bill payments and money orders. Visit PopulusFinancial.com for more information.

