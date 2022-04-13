Porcine Vaccine Market Size to Grow by USD 794.67 million | Bimeda Inc. and Bioveta AS Among Key Vendors| Technavio

Vendor Insights

The porcine vaccine market is concentrated, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Bimeda Inc.

Bioveta AS

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Ceva Sante Animale

Elanco Animal Health Inc.

FATRO SpA

Formosa Biomedical Inc.

LABORATORIOS HIPRA SA

Merck and Co. Inc.

Phibro Animal Health Corp.

Veterinary Provisions Inc.

Vetoquinol SA

Virbac Group

Zoetis Inc.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will contribute to 42% of the global market during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the two major markets in North America. The rising animal healthcare expenditure will facilitate the porcine vaccine market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The porcine vaccine market share growth by the intravenous segment will be significant during the forecast period. Proper injection techniques should be followed in order to minimize pain at the site of injection and avoid the accumulation of illegal residues in pigs. Intravenous (IV) and intramuscular (IM), among others, are the routes of administration for porcine vaccines. Vendors in the market offer inactivated vaccines, live attenuated vaccines, toxoid vaccines, and recombinant vaccines, which can be administered intravenously. Thus, the availability of a wide range of porcine vaccines that can be administered intravenously will drive the growth of the global porcine vaccine during the forecast period.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The increasing prevalence of porcine diseases is driving the porcine vaccine market growth. Porcine vaccines can be used in the treatment and management of various epidemic porcine diseases such as PRRS, porcine circovirus-associated disease (PCVAD), and other target diseases. The rising prevalence of such porcine diseases will lead to an increase in demand for inactivated vaccines, live attenuated vaccines, toxoid vaccines, recombinant vaccines, and other porcine vaccines during the forecast period. This will drive the porcine vaccine market growth during the forecast period.

The lack of trained veterinary doctors is challenging the porcine vaccine market growth. The lack of highly skilled professionals negatively impacts the adoption and use of porcine vaccines. Moreover, the decrease in the number of educational programs on epidemic porcine diseases that are offered to veterinary students, the presence of inadequate facilities in veterinary centers, and the lack of veterinary hospitals and clinics in emerging economies lead to a lack of awareness about porcine diseases and vaccines. These factors will have a negative impact on the growth of the global porcine vaccine market during the forecast period.

Porcine Vaccine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.01% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 794.67 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 6.2 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Bimeda Inc., Bioveta AS, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Ceva Sante Animale, Elanco Animal Health Inc., FATRO SpA, Formosa Biomedical Inc., LABORATORIOS HIPRA SA, Merck and Co. Inc., Phibro Animal Health Corp., Veterinary Provisions Inc., Vetoquinol SA, Virbac Group, and Zoetis Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Intravenous - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Intravenous - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Intravenous - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Intravenous - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Intravenous - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Intramuscular - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Intramuscular - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Intramuscular - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Intramuscular - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Intramuscular - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Bioveta AS

Exhibit 89: Bioveta AS - Overview



Exhibit 90: Bioveta AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Bioveta AS - Key offerings

10.4 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Exhibit 92: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 93: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 94: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 95: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Segment focus

10.5 Ceva Sante Animale

Exhibit 97: Ceva Sante Animale - Overview



Exhibit 98: Ceva Sante Animale - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Ceva Sante Animale - Key offerings

10.6 FATRO SpA

Exhibit 100: FATRO SpA - Overview



Exhibit 101: FATRO SpA - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: FATRO SpA - Key offerings

10.7 Formosa Biomedical Inc.

Exhibit 103: Formosa Biomedical Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Formosa Biomedical Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Formosa Biomedical Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 LABORATORIOS HIPRA SA

Exhibit 106: LABORATORIOS HIPRA SA - Overview



Exhibit 107: LABORATORIOS HIPRA SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: LABORATORIOS HIPRA SA - Key offerings

10.9 Merck and Co. Inc.

Exhibit 109: Merck and Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Merck and Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 111: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 112: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: Merck and Co. Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Phibro Animal Health Corp.

Exhibit 114: Phibro Animal Health Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Phibro Animal Health Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Phibro Animal Health Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Phibro Animal Health Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Virbac Group

Exhibit 118: Virbac Group - Overview



Exhibit 119: Virbac Group - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Virbac Group - Key news



Exhibit 121: Virbac Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Virbac Group - Segment focus

10.12 Zoetis Inc.

Exhibit 123: Zoetis Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Zoetis Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Zoetis Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 126: Zoetis Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Zoetis Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 128: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 129: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 130: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 131: Research methodology



Exhibit 132: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 133: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 134: List of abbreviations

