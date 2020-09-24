Pornhub announces the release of HEROTICA, a capsule collection and short film/lookbook in collaboration with design duo, NAMILIA

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pornhub, the premier online destination for adult entertainment today announces the release of HEROTICA, a capsule collection and short film/lookbook in collaboration with design duo, NAMILIA.

HEROTICA is directed by artist Gogy Esparza and features a diverse cast of Pornhub models: Asa Akira, Ana Foxxx, Daisy Taylor, Janice Griffith, and Rae Lil Black. Esparza directed the project remotely on Zoom as it was shot during the pandemic. Both a SFW and NSFW cut of the film was created for the launch, showcasing all of the garments available in the capsule collection. Of note: this is the first time a fashion film/lookbook has been created exclusively featuring Pornhub models. HEROTICA can be viewed on Pornhub's YouTube channel (SFW) and the Pornhub x NAMILIA channel (NSFW).

"We are thrilled to launch the Herotica film along with the Pornhub x Namilia capsule collection. This is a first for us on many levels, this is the first fashion film we have produced and directed, especially remotely and featuring our talent. It truly embodies our values of female empowerment, creativity, and self-expression," says Corey Price, VP Pornhub.

Building on the success of their collaboration during New York Fashion week in February NAMILIA designers Nan Li and Emilia Pfohl created a capsule collection in collaboration with Pornhub of five looks that comprise the world of HEROTICA - a world where women are in charge of the dialogue, the narrative, and every inch of their bodies, turning the tables on the straight male perspective.

"The cosmos of sexual pleasure has been restricted to a few boring and chauvinistic narratives for the pleasure of the male gaze, up until rather recently. Porn isn't something existentially male, most women just have been previously excluded from determining the narrative," said Nan Li of NAMILIA.

The PORNHUB x NAMILIA collection consists of NAMILIA's signature velour tracksuits in Hot Pink and Black with white crystal embellishments that scream quarantine bling, while cropped harness tees, hoodies, and moto-cross dresses round out the dominant themes of the collection. The collection is available for purchase on www.PornhubApparel.com and www.NAMILIA.com .

PORNHUB x NAMILIA Hi-Res Images: https://bit.ly/3hQTOX5

