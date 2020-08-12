Pornhub Celebrates International Female Orgasm Day by Pausing Videos Most Viewed by Straight Men at 40% to Shed Light on Gender Orgasm Gap

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pornhub, the premier online destination for adult entertainment, announced the launch of its "Orgasm Gap" campaign in honor of International Female Orgasm Day, an initiative geared toward closing the orgasm gap in heterosexual relationships. As part of the campaign, on August 8th, Pornhub interrupted videos most popular with straight men at the 40% timestamp to highlight the percentage of women in heterosexual relationships who do not reach orgasm during sex. Additionally, to motivate straight men to take care of unfinished business, Pornhub invited women to visit the campaign's landing page to reward the men who successfully made them climax with an official orgasm giver certification.

Studies have found that only 60% of heterosexual women reach orgasm during sex, while more than 85% of queer couples reach orgasm together. Research also indicates that women experience orgasm much more frequently and quickly while masturbating than with a male partner. To raise awareness for the orgasm gap, Pornhub will interrupt videos most viewed by straight men at the 40% mark over the weekend so that they can share in this frustration as well.

"In straight relationships, women are still getting the short end of the stick in nearly half of all of their sexual encounters. The party shouldn't end as soon as the man reaches orgasm, which is why we're encouraging straight men to do their research to ensure everyone gets over the finish line," said Corey Price, VP, Pornhub.

For more information on the campaign, please visit www.endtheorgasmgap.com.

About Pornhub:

Founded in 2007, Pornhub is the leading free, ad-supported adult video streaming website, offering viewers the opportunity to upload and share their own videos. With over 12 million videos and over 130 million visitors a day, Pornhub truly is the best adult site in the world. Pornhub has built the largest dedicated membership base in the adult community, averaging over 76 million monthly active members, offering viewers a fun and sophisticated social experience directly in site, complete with messaging, photos, achievement badges.

SOURCE Pornhub