Pornhub Launches "Give A F**k, Get A F**k" Campaign to Encourage American Users to Vote

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pornhub, the premier online destination for adult entertainment, today announced "Give A F**k, Get A F**k," a campaign to encourage American users to vote. On Election Day, Pornhub will be reserved only for those who have voted in the U.S.

"Roughly 43 percent of eligible voters – equal to 100 million people - didn't vote in the 2016 U.S Presidential Election, according to turnout estimates from the U.S. Elections Project. We want to encourage people to do their civic duty this year by casting their ballot and having their voice heard," said Corey Price, Vice President, Pornhub.

Leading up to the campaign officially launching on Nov. 3, Pornhub will be running a social campaign with an assortment of high-profile models – including Pornhub Brand Ambassador Asa Akira, Domino Presley, Natassia Dreams, Janice Griffith, Lance Hart, Soverign Syre and Lotus Laine - posting videos encouraging people to get out and vote and also teasing them that "if they don't give a f***, they don't get a f**k." When the campaign officially kicks off on Nov. 3, Pornhub users in the United States will be greeted by an overlay page which will appear over the Pornhub website from 10 a.m. EST to 9 p.m. EST reminding them to vote before entering the site that day.

Pornhub's "Give A F**k, Get A F**k" campaign is a collaboration with Just For Fun, a creative agency.

"In 2016, over 100 million eligible voters had zero f**ks to give about the election. This year, to encourage everyone to get off the couch and head to the polling places, we knew we needed to hit them where it hurts - their pants," said a spokesperson for Just For Fun.

