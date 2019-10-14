Porsche adds the Taycan 4S to the electric family

The new model is available with two battery sizes; the standard Performance Battery delivers up to 522 hp (390 kW) and the optional Performance Battery Plus, up to 563 hp (420 kW). Following the Taycan Turbo S and the Taycan Turbo, the Taycan 4S is therefore the new model in the series. The single-layer Performance Battery with a total capacity of 79.2 kWh comes as standard. The two-layer Performance Battery Plus from the Taycan Turbo S and Taycan Turbo with a capacity of 93.4 kWh is available as an option.

In both variants, the Taycan 4S accelerates from a standing start to 60 mph in as little as 3.8 seconds. The top track speed is 155 mph in both cases.

The US EPA range estimates will be available before point of sale.

Innovative powertrain and dynamic performance

Breathtaking acceleration and tractive power typical of sports cars as well as outstanding continuously available performance – the new Taycan 4S draws on the strengths of the Taycan Turbo and Turbo S. The rotor of the permanently excited synchronous motor on the rear axle has a length of 130 millimeters, 80 millimeters shorter than the rotor on the Taycan Turbo S and Taycan Turbo resulting in more compact packaging and reduced weight. The pulse-controlled inverter used on the front axle in the Taycan 4S operates with up to 300 amps, and the inverter on the rear axle with up to 600 amps, further connecting it to the Taycan Turbo.

With two permanently excited synchronous motors on the front and rear axles—in other words all-wheel drive—as well as a two-speed transmission on the rear axle, the drive architecture comprises the same main technical highlights as the rest of the Taycan family. The same also applies to the intelligent charging management and exemplary aerodynamics. With a cd value from 0.22, the aerodynamics make a significant contribution to reducing energy consumption. The innovative exterior design with Porsche DNA is also typical for the Taycan, as is the unique interior design with its upright dash and sloping center console.

Centrally networked chassis systems

Porsche uses a centrally networked control system for the Taycan chassis. The integrated Porsche 4D Chassis Control analyzes and synchronizes all chassis systems in real time. As standard, the Taycan 4S features adaptive air suspension with three-chamber technology including electronic damper control PASM (Porsche Active Suspension Management).

The Taycan 4S has six-piston fixed-calipers in red on the front axle and four-piston calipers in red on the rear axle, with internally vented cast iron brake rotors. The brake rotor diameters are 360 millimeters for the front wheels and 358 millimeters on the rear wheels. Regenerative braking performance remains high: maximum regenerative force is 0.39 g, with recuperation of up to 265 kWh.

Charging

Taycan drivers in the U.S. can stay charged up thanks to a three-pronged infrastructure strategy: free 30-minute charging sessions for three years at Electrify America sites nationwide, DC fast chargers at Porsche dealerships, and home charging to start every day with a charged battery. In the U.S., Porsche customers can go to www.amazon.com/porschecharging for convenient installation of a 240V home charging plug or charging device. Answer a few simple questions for a price quote, then schedule a vetted and licensed electrician online.

When plugged into an 800-volt high-speed DC charging station, the maximum charging capacity (peak) is 225 kW for the Performance Battery or 270 kW for the Performance Battery Plus. With either battery, and under ideal circumstances, charging from 5% to 80% state of charge can occur in as little as 22.5 minutes. Standard 400-volt high speed DC charging occurs at 50 kW, and an optional Booster increases the charge speed to 150 kW. AC charging can be done at any J1772 compatible charging station or at home, with the included charger.

Porsche DNA

Distinguishing features of the Taycan 4S compared with the Turbo and Turbo S include the aerodynamically optimized 19-inch Taycan S Aero wheels and brake calipers painted in red, typical of Porsche's two-door sports cars. The front fascia with new geometry, side skirts and rear diffuser in black ensure further visual differentiation. LED headlights including Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus) are equipped as standard.

Unique interior design with a wide display band

With the Taycan, Porsche offers an entirely leather-free interior for the first time. Interiors made from innovative recycled materials underscore the sustainable concept of the electric sports car.

As standard, the Taycan 4S comes with a partial leather interior as well as front comfort seats with eight-way electrical adjustment and driver memory. Other standard equipment includes comfort access keyless entry and ambient interior lighting.

The Taycan 4S can be ordered immediately and is scheduled to arrive in US dealer-ships in spring 2020. Prices in the US start at $103,800 for the Taycan 4S with the Performance Battery, and $110,380 for the Taycan 4S equipped with the Performance Battery Plus. The Taycan Turbo starts at $150,900, and the Taycan Turbo S starts at $185,000, all excluding $1,350 for processing, delivery and handling.

