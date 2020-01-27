Porsche Bares Soul - In Upcoming National Commercial for the Big Game

The spot is titled "The Heist." At its heart is a spirit of fun, mixed with a dose of racing competition. The Taycan as the newest member of the family shows off its own electrified Porsche soul. Filming locations in Germany include Heidelberg, the scenic Black Forest, and the Zuffenhausen district of Stuttgart where Porsche is headquartered. The chase originates at the renowned Porsche Museum. Many of the race cars, street cars, and one surprise vehicle are part of the museum's collection.

Why advertise during the game for the first time in more than 20 years? The Taycan, which launches Porsche into the era of electric power, is capturing the attention of new audiences. Now Porsche wants to introduce the core of the brand to those who may not be familiar with its 70-plus years of sports car DNA.

"The spotlight and buzz around ads at this event make it a perfect venue for reaching new fans - in a fun way that connects with the game's themes of performance and competition," said Klaus Zellmer, President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America, Inc. "A Porsche is always a driver's car, and the playful chase in 'The Heist' draws a clear line through decades of models to the Taycan. They all share the same soul."

To fully enjoy the story of "The Heist," a long-form version of the ad is available for viewing now on the Porsche YouTube channel and at the Porsche video site NewsTV.

Some of the cars sharing the fun with the Taycan in the spot include the legendary 917 K race car, the pioneering 918 Spyder hybrid supercar, and the iconic Porsche 911 shown as a 2020 model with modifications for closed-course stunt driving.

Creative agency for "The Heist" was Cramer-Krasselt.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

