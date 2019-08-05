Porsche Carbon Offsetting Now Just a Click Away for U.S. Drivers

Porsche Impact is a web-based emissions calculator that allows Porsche owners to assess and compensate for CO2 emissions, based on mileage and average fuel consumption. Customers can then follow a quick link to make financial contributions to environmental projects designed to offset their individual carbon footprint.

"Porsche drivers want it all, and offering an option for greater sustainability is part of creating a superb Porsche experience," said Klaus Zellmer, President and CEO of PCNA. "Porsche Impact connects our strategies for innovation, mobility and sustainability with the individual customer."

Users can choose from four different internationally certified projects to support. The available programs are focused on forest protection in the U.S., hydropower in Vietnam, solar energy in Mexico, and habitat preservation in Zimbabwe.

How much does it cost? For example, driving a 2019 Cayenne S for 10,000 miles a year would generate an offsetting contribution between approximately $67 and $152 annually, depending on which project the customer chooses to support.

The Porsche Impact offset programs are managed by South Pole, a Swiss-based provider of carbon offsetting projects and sustainability financing that has been active internationally for more than a decade. Impact has been available to customers in Germany, the UK, and Poland since late 2018.

Porsche Impact in the U.S. is available at the following link: https://www.porsche.com/usa/aboutporsche/responsibility/porscheimpact/

About Porsche Cars North America, Inc. | One Porsche Drive, Atlanta, GA 30354 USA

Established in 1984, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) is the exclusive U.S. importer of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman; Macan and Cayenne; and Panamera. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia since 1998, PCNA is also home to the first Porsche Experience Center in North America featuring a module-based 1.6-mile driver development track, business center, and fine dining restaurant, 356. The company operates a second Porsche Experience Center near Los Angeles. That 53-acre complex features a driver development track with eight educational modules totaling 4.1 miles, a business center, and Restaurant 917. PCNA employs over 300 people who provide parts, service, marketing, and training for 191 dealers. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience that is in keeping with the Porsche brand's 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. PCNA is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Porsche AG, which is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

Follow us: twitter.com/porsche | facebook.com/porsche

For Porsche apps: http://www.porsche.com/usa/entertainment/apps/

Photos and video footage are available to accredited journalists on the Porsche Press Database at http://press.porsche.com/

SOURCE Porsche Cars North America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.porsche.com

